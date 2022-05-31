Ukraine news – live: EU agrees on partial Russian oil ban as Belarus plans war drills

President Zelensky meets US officials

Show latest update 1653962400 Germany to extend length of some visas Germany has announced that it will remove some of the red tape involved in visa processing. This will make it easier for critics of the Russian government to relocate to the country. Those able to qualify for a longer stay include human rights activists, employees of NGOs and civil society groups, and journalists who have taken a stand against the war, Reuters reports. The change was announced by an interior ministry spokesperson on Monday. It will guarantee a longer stay than the current 90 days permitted under the Schengen tourist visa. Emily Atkinson 31 May 2022 03:00 1653958800 Watch: Russian foreign minister denies claim Putin has any type of illness Russian foreign minister denies claim Putin has any type of illness Emily Atkinson 31 May 2022 02:00 1653955200 Putin loses two more colonels in Ukraine war including ‘best’ paratroop commander Two more Russian colonels have been killed in Ukraine – including the country’s “best paratroop commander” delivering another blow to Vladimir Putin’s war. Lt Col Alexander Dosyagayev, 34, was a commander of an airborne assault battalion of the 104th paratrooper regiment. Troops from his 104th air assault regiment were reportedly in Bucha, which was the scene of alleged rape and torture atrocities by Vladimir Putin’s forces earlier in the war. My colleague Thomas Kingsley has more: Emily Atkinson 31 May 2022 01:00 1653951600 EU leaders agree to ban export of Russian oil, says president EU leaders have agreed on to ban the export of Russian oil to the 27-nation bloc, its president has announced “This immediately covers more than two thirds of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine,” EU Council president Charles Michel wrote on Twitter. The leaders also agreed to cut off the largest Russian bank Sberbank from the SWIFT system and to ban three more Russian state-owned broadcasters. Emily Atkinson 31 May 2022 00:00 1653948552 Belarus to conduct military mobilisation exercises near Ukraine border Belarus is making preparations to conduct military mobilisation exercises in June and July, reports say. According to tate news agency BelTA, the exercises will be held in the Gomel region which borders Ukraine in the south and Russia to the east. From 22 June to 1 July, planned exercises with military commissariats – military administrative agencies – and armed forces will be conducted, BelTA reported, citing Andrey Krivonosov, military commissar of the Gomel region. “Events of this kind are traditionally held to increase the combat and mobilization readiness of military commissariats, and improve military knowledge and practical skills of those liable for military service,” he reportedly said. Military training will take place with those liable for military service from 28 June 16 July for territorial defence formations, Krivonosov said. Emily Atkinson 30 May 2022 23:09 1653947482 Watch: Zelensky visits Kharkiv front line in rare trip outside Kyiv Zelensky visits Kharkiv front line in rare trip outside Kyiv Emily Atkinson 30 May 2022 22:51 1653946198 Zelensky says Russia hopes for famine crisis Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says the Russian blockade of Ukrainian sea ports prevents Kyiv from exporting 22 million tons of grain. In his nightly address Tuesday, Zelensky said the result is the threat of famine in countries dependent on the grain and could create a new migration crisis. He charges that “this is something the Russian leadership clearly seeks.” Zelensky accuses Moscow of “deliberately creating this problem so that the whole of Europe struggles and so that Ukraine doesn’t earn billions of dollars from its exports.” He calls Russia‘s claims that sanctions don’t allow it to export more of its food “cynical” and a lie. Emily Atkinson 30 May 2022 22:29 1653945022 French journalist hit by shell shrapnel dies in Ukraine A 32-year-old French journalist has died after being hit by shell shrapnel as he documented an evacuation operation in eastern Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron has said. Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, who worked for the news channel BFMTV, was killed on Monday on a road near the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk. The French president said his thoughts were with the victim’s family and friends. “Aboard a humanitarian bus, alongside civilians forced to flee to escape Russian bombs, he was fatally shot,” Mr Macron said. Rory Sullivan has more: Emily Atkinson 30 May 2022 22:10 1653943822 Protesters gathered outside EU buildings before a summit in Brussels today, holding signs like “No to Russian oil and gas.” (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Emily Atkinson 30 May 2022 21:50 1653942622 ‘No sane person’ thinks Putin is ill, says Russian foreign minister In case you missed it… In recent weeks it has been reported that Mr Putin has had cancer, lost his eyesight and has been given three years to live. “I don’t think that sane people can see in this person signs of some kind of illness or ailment,” Mr Lavrov told the TF1 channel. “You can watch him on screens, read and listen to his speeches. Sofia Barbarani reports: Emily Atkinson 30 May 2022 21:30

