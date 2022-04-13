Ukraine news – live: Damning report exposes evidence of Russian war crimes as Putin’s troops mass in east (cloned)

Inside the Mariupol theatre where hundreds were killed by Russian shelling

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has labelled Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine “genocide”.

“I think as president Biden highlighted there are official processes around determinations of genocide, but I think it’s absolutely right that more and more people be talking and using the word genocide in terms of what Russia is doing, what Vladimir Putin has done,” he said.

This comes as the French president Emmanuel Macron refused to use the term, saying an “escalation of words” would not help bring the war to an end.

Meanwhile, Polish president Andrzej Duda has accused Russia of “terrorism”, saying those responsible for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine should be brought to justice for their country’s crimes.

“This is not war, this is terrorism,” he said on a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday.

Russia continues to insist that its troops are not guilty of war crimes. However, a new independent report by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) found evidence of such charges.

Show latest update 1649883238 Ukraine did not reject German president’s proposed visit to Kyiv, says Zelensky Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said his government did not reject a proposed visit to Kyiv by the German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier . Ukraine’s leader said his office had not been approached by Germany about the visit. This comes after the German chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed “irritation” over the cancelled journey. Rory Sullivan 13 April 2022 21:53 1649882218 Baltic states call for more arms to be sent to Ukraine The leaders of the three Baltic states travelled to Kyiv today to show their support for Ukraine. “It is our duty to help Ukraine with all kinds of weapons,” Latvian president Egils Levits said. Meanwhile, Gitanas Nauseda, his Lithuanian counterpart, said: “The future of Ukraine will be decided on the battlefield…Ukraine must win.” This thought was echoed by the Estonian president Alar Karis. “President Putin must lose this war or there will be no peace in Europe,” he said. Rory Sullivan 13 April 2022 21:36 1649881097 Trudeau backs labelling of Russian actions in Ukraine as ‘genocide’ Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has become the latest world leader to label Russia’s actions against Ukraine as “genocide”. “I think as president Biden highlighted there are official processes around determinations of genocide, but I think it’s absolutely right that more and more people be talking and using the word genocide in terms of what Russia is doing, what Vladimir Putin has done,” he said. The Kremlin has categorically rejected Mr Biden’s description of its actions. Rory Sullivan 13 April 2022 21:18 1649880058 Italy seeks new gas supplies as Europe races to end reliance on Russian fuels Rome seeks to end its reliance on Russian fuels in the wake of Moscow’s war in Ukraine. To achieve this aim, Italian prime minister Mario Draghi and foreign minister Luigi di Maio travelled to Algiers on Monday to sign a gas deal with Algeria. Sofia Barbarani reports from Rome: Rory Sullivan 13 April 2022 21:00 1649878858 Jersey court freezes $7 billion of Abramovich’s assets A court in Jersey has frozen more than $7 billion of assets linked to the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. In a statement, the crown dependency’s Law Officers’ Department said: “The Royal Court also imposed a formal freezing order on 12 April, known as a saisie judiciaire, over assets understood to be valued in excess of US$7 billion which are suspected to be connected to Mr Abramovich and which are either located in Jersey or owned by Jersey incorporated entities.” Jersey police are now searching properties linked to the billionaire, it added. Mr Abramovich was sanctioned by British government earlier in the Ukraine war over his supposed ties to the Kremlin. Rory Sullivan 13 April 2022 20:40 1649877658 1,567 Ukrainians evacuated along humanitarian corridors In total, 1,567 Ukrainian civilians have been evacuated along humanitarian corridors today, a senior official has said. This is fewer than the 2,671 who managed to escape on Tuesday, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine‘s presidential administration, said in an online post. Rory Sullivan 13 April 2022 20:20 1649876458 Russia expels Czech diplomat Russia will expel a senior Czech diplomat in a tit-for-tat move, the Kremlin’s foreign ministry has said. It added that the affected individual needs to leave Russia by the end of Saturday. Rory Sullivan 13 April 2022 20:00 1649875073 Poland accuses Russia of ‘terrorism’ Polish president Andrzej Duda has accused Russia of “terrorism”, saying its leaders should be brought to justice for their country’s crimes. “This is not war, this is terrorism,” Mr Duda said on a visit to Kyiv with the three leaders of the Baltic states. Despite evidence to the contrary, Russia maintains that it has not targeted Ukrainian civilians. Rory Sullivan 13 April 2022 19:37 1649873941 US authorises $800m assistance package to Ukraine The US will provide Ukrainian defence forces with new capabilities including artillery systems and rounds, armoured personnel carriers, and helicopters as part of an $800 million defence assistance package meant to help Ukraine fend off intensified Russian attacks in the Donbas region, president Joe Biden has said. Read more on this breaking story here: Andrew Feinberg 13 April 2022 19:19 1649873202 Lithuanian president decries Russian regime’s ‘beastliness’ on trip to Borodyanka The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are visiting Kyiv today in an act of solidarity with Ukraine. Before they met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in the capital, they travelled to the atrocity-hit town of Borodyanka. “It’s difficult to express in words what we saw there, and how cruel is this (Russian) regime,” Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda said in a video tweeted by his office. He added: “There were whole families murdered and then buried on the spot, there were infants raped. Hate and beastliness came out. These were not humans (who did it), they were a mistake of nature. This terrible war must be stopped.” “The world must understand – there is no time for consideration, no time for diplomatic twists and turns. The civilised world must take immediate action to stop the aggressor.” Moscow denies that its troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine. Rory Sullivan 13 April 2022 19:06

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ukraine news - live: Damning report exposes evidence of Russian war crimes as Putin’s troops mass in east (cloned)