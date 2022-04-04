Ukraine news – live: ‘Clear’ war crimes committed in Bucha, Macron says as Russia brands footage ‘fake news’

Boris Johnson condemns Russia’s ‘despicable attacks’ against Ukraine civilians

French president Emmanuel Macron has called for further sanctions to be placed on Russia following the alleged killings of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

Speaking to France Inter Radio on Monday, Mr Macron said it was “very clear” Russian forces were responsible for war crimes in Ukraine, Reuters reports. And while he did not give specific details about the measures, France’s leader said they were needed to act as a form “of dissuasion” for Vladimir Putin.

Russia denies its forces were responsible for the atrocities committed, which came to light over the weekend when footage of civilians dead in the street went viral. The Kremlin has since insisted the US “ordered” the clips, calling them “fake news”.

“Who are the masters of provocation? Of course the United States and Nato,” Russia’s defence ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late on Sunday. She added the immediate Western outcry over the images indicated the story had been part of a plan to sully Russia’s reputation.

Show latest update 1649066961 Watch: Wladimir Klitschko calls Bucha killings ‘genocide of Ukrainian population’ Wladimir Klitschko calls Bucha killings ‘genocide of Ukrainian population’ Sam Hancock 4 April 2022 11:09 1649066630 ‘Video falsification’: Kremlin denies allegations its forces killed civilians near Kyiv The Kremlin says it categorically denies accusations by Ukraine that its military murdered civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, insisting such allegations should be treated with “doubt”. Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday they were investigating possible war crimes by Russian forces after finding hundreds of bodies strewn around towns outside capital city Kyiv, days after Russian forces withdrew from the area. Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the facts and chronology of the events in Bucha “did not support Ukraine’s version of events” and urged international leaders not to rush to judgment. “This information must be seriously questioned,” he is reported to have said, adding: “From what we have seen, our experts have identified signs of video falsification and other fakes.” The Kremlin official gave no evidence to support his claims. He also said Russia’s diplomats would press on with their efforts to convene a UN Security Council meeting to discuss what Moscow has called “Ukrainian provocations” in Bucha, despite their first effort to arrange such a meeting being blocked by other members. Mr Peskov declined to comment on whether the furore over Bucha would affect peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, which had been set to resume via video conference on Monday. This file photo shows Peskov speaking to reporters in Russia last December Sam Hancock 4 April 2022 11:03 1649066233 Polish PM warns Macron against ‘negotiating with criminal’ Putin Poland’s prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki has aimed some very strong words at the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, this morning, according to Agence France-Presse. He said of the French president: “How many times have you negotiated with Putin and what have you achieved? We do not discuss, we do not negotiate with criminals. Criminals have to be fought against. Nobody negotiated with Hitler. Would you negotiate with Hitler, with Stalin, with Pol Pot?” Mr Morawiecki called for an investigation into Russian actions in Ukraine, and for further sanctions to be applied. “These bloody massacres committed by Russians, by Russian soldiers, deserve to be called what they are. This is genocide and it must be judged,” he told reporters. Morawiecki spoke to reporters on Monday morning “This is why we are proposing an international commission to investigate this crime of genocide,” Mr Morawiecki went on. “Clear and determined sanctions are necessary. These sanctions are not working.” He also had a message for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz over economic sanctions, saying: “It is not the voices of German business leaders, of German billionaires who are probably stopping you from taking action, that should be listened to in Berlin today, but the voices of innocent women and children.” Sam Hancock 4 April 2022 10:57 1649065028 Russian oligarch’s yacht searched in Span US federal agents and Spain’s Civil Guard were, on Monday, searching a yacht owned by a Russian oligarch, reports suggest. The authorities boarded the vessel at the Marina Real in the port of Palma de Mallorca, the capital of Spain’s Balearic Islands, in the Mediterranean Sea. Reporters at the scene said they saw police going in and out of the boat this morning. An unnamed Civil Guard source told AP that the yacht, named Tango, is 78 metres long, carries Cook Islands flag and is thought to be valued at $120m (£91.4m). The yacht is among the assets linked to Viktor Vekselberg, a billionaire and close ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin, who heads up the Moscow-based Renova Group, a conglomerate encompassing metals, mining, tech and other assets, according to US Treasury Department documents. All of Vekselberg’s assets in the US, the UK and EU are frozen and companies in all three nations are forbidden from doing business with him and his entities. A Civil Guard stands by the yacht called Tango in Palma de Mallorca, Spain Sam Hancock 4 April 2022 10:37 1649063709 Watch: Bodies seen lying in street as Ukrainian forces recapture areas near Kyiv Bodies seen lying in street as Ukrainian forces recapture areas near Kyiv Sam Hancock 4 April 2022 10:15 1649063251 Liz Truss to use Poland visit to call on tougher Russia sanctions UK foreign secretary Liz Truss will will call for tougher action to tackle Russian aggression, and to support Ukraine in peace talks, when she visits Poland today, according to a statement from her office. “[Russian president Vladimir] Putin is yet to show he is serious about diplomacy. A tough approach from the UK and our allies is vital to strengthen Ukraine’s hand in negotiations,” Ms Truss is quoted as saying. Britain has coordinated with international allies to impose sanctions on key Russian industries and Moscow’s richest oligarchs, with the aim of crippling its economy in response to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. In a separate statement on Sunday, Ms Truss called on action to bring Russians to justice over accusations of war crimes in Ukraine, saying: “We will not rest until those responsible for atrocities, including military commanders and individuals in the Putin regime, have faced justice.” MPs on both sides of the British government have urged PM Boris Johnson to increase sanctions. Sam Hancock 4 April 2022 10:07 1649062153 War crimes: How are they defined, investigated and punished? Karim Khan, chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC), announced just four days into Russia’s war in Ukraine that he would open an investigation into alleged war crimes “as rapidly as possible”. “I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine,” he said in a statement on the decision. US president Joe Biden has since branded Russian president Vladimir Putin a “war criminal”, drawing an angry response from the Kremlin, although the accusation has seemingly been validated by reports that 20 civilians were left dead in the street in Bucha, some with their hands bound, as satellite imagery revealed the presence of a mass grave. So, what are war crimes and what happens now Putin bas been accused of committing them? Joe Sommerlad takes a closer look. Sam Hancock 4 April 2022 09:49 1649061757 Russia orders probe of Ukrainian ‘provocation’ after Bucha allegations Russia’s chief investigator has ordered an official examination into what he called a Ukrainian “provocation”, after Kyiv accused the Russian military of massacring civilians in the town of Bucha. Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Russian Investigative Committee, said on Monday he had ordered the probe on the basis that Ukraine had spread “deliberately false information” about Russian armed forces in Bucha, the committee said in a statement. Mr Bastrykin provided no evidence for his claims. It comes after journalists entered Bucha over the weekend, filming harrowing images of lifeless bodies lying in the city’s streets. Russia has since said the images were “ordered” by the US and Ukraine to make Russia look bad (see my post from 7.41am for more on that). Ukrainians cry as they gather close to a mass grave in the town of Bucha, northwest of Kyiv (AFP via Getty Images) Sam Hancock 4 April 2022 09:42 1649060623 Germany is ‘main roadblock’ for tougher Russian sanctions – Poland Poland’s prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said Germany is the main roadblock to new EU sanctions on Russia. His comments came after Hungarian PM Viktor Orban won a national election on Sunda, after facing criticism over an insufficiently tough stance on Russian aggression in Ukraine. Reuters reports that asked about the implications of Mr Orban winning his fourth consecutive term at a news conference, Mr Morawiecki said: “We have to see that, regardless of how we approach Hungary, this is the fourth such win and we have to respect democratic elections … it’s Germany that is the main roadblock on sanctions. Hungary is for the sanctions.” Last month, Germany was accused of trying to slow down or block sanctions against Russia, taking a very different approach to Poland and the Baltic states. Germany is now fully and openly putting on the brakes with support from Italy, Hungary, Bulgaria and Greece,” one EU diplomatic source told The Times on 16 March. Sam Hancock 4 April 2022 09:23 1649058873 Watch: Johnson condemns Russia’s ‘despicable attacks’ on Ukraine civilians Boris Johnson condemns Russia’s ‘despicable attacks’ against Ukraine civilians Sam Hancock 4 April 2022 08:54

