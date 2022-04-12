Ukraine news – live: Claims Russia unleashed chemical weapon attack on Mariupol probed by West

Inside the Mariupol theatre where hundreds were killed by Russian shelling

The west is attempting to probe claims that Russia has used chemical weapons in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

Ukrainian officials said some people have shown symptoms of chemical poisoning, including respiratory failure. This comes after Russian troops reportedly deployed an unknown substance in the Black Sea port city.

Countries including Britain have warned the Kremlin that all options would be on the table if president Vladimir crossed this red line. “Any use of such weapons would be a callous escalation in this conflict and we will hold Putin and his regime to account,” British foreign secretary Liz Truss said.

Volodymyr Zelensky, who warned this week that Russia’s war against his country could enter a “new stage of terror”, urged western allies to deliver more weapons so his troops could lift the siege of Mariupol.

Meanwhile, Mr Putin is set to meet his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the western sanctions.

Show latest update 1649753137 Ukraine’s Eurovision entry want to be ‘another mouthpiece’ for their country Ukraine’s Eurovision entry have spoken of the responsibility they feel in representing their war-torn country at this year’s Song Contest. Kalush Orchestra, who were given special permission to perform in Tel Aviv and Amsterdam, are now preparing to travel to Turin, Italy, where this year’s Eurovision event is taking place. “Representing Ukraine at this difficult time of war, I want to do my best to be yet another mouthpiece for Ukraine,” frontman Oleh Psiuk told BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat, amid his country’s ongoing conflict with Russia. He said he had observed a “striking contrast” while visiting Israel and the Netherlands: “People here are not worried at all [about the war] and it’s quite unusual. Many people may see everything that has been happening as a kind of a war movie, but it is very tough when it is happening to you and your family. “When you wake up in the morning, not being sure if your family and friends are still alive.” Read the full story from our music editor, Roisin O’Connor: Thomas Kingsley 12 April 2022 09:45 1649752237 Russia says it destroyed ammo depots in two Ukrainian regions The Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday that its missiles had destroyed ammunition depots in Ukraine’s Khmelnytskyi and Kyiv regions, Reuters has reported. The ministry said Russian forces had struck an ammunition depot and hangar at the Starokostiantyniv airbase in the Khmelnytskyi region, as well as an ammunition depot near Havrylivka north of the capital Kyiv. Thomas Kingsley 12 April 2022 09:30 1649751337 183 children killed and 342 injured in Ukraine invasion, Kyiv says The US embassy in Kyiv has responded to the latest figures of child casualties from the war that have been issued by Ukraine. It says 183 children have been killed and 342 injured since the Russian invasion began on 24 February. The embassy wrote in a tweet: “After each death of a child – mother, father, family, lives are changed forever. Each assassination was committed by a Russian soldier, commander and Vladimir Putin, whose crimes will not be forgotten.” Thomas Kingsley 12 April 2022 09:15 1649751037 NEW: Russian-backed separatists deny using chemical weapons in Mariupol, Interfax reports Russian-backed separatist forces did not use chemical weapons in their attempts to take full control of the city of Mariupol despite Ukrainian allegations to the contrary, Eduard Basurin, a separatist commander, told the Interfax news agency on Tuesday. Ukraine’s Deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar said earlier on Tuesday that Kyiv was checking unverified information that Russia may have used chemical weapons while besieging the southern Ukrainian port city. Thomas Kingsley 12 April 2022 09:10 1649750437 UK defence minister praises ‘amazing heroism’ of Ukraine armed forces Defence minister James Heappey praised the Ukrainian armed forces, describing their actions as “amazing heroism” and “extraordinary courage”. He told Sky News: “It’s just the most monstrous loss of life that is a deliberate tactic used by the Russians to besiege cities and impose cost on the civilian population that has remained.” On arguments of genocide, he added: “I would just say that whatever is going on in Ukraine from the Russians is extraordinarily bleak and I think that the resolve of the Ukrainian people and President Zelensky to keep fighting and to win back their territory is amazing, the cost is enormous. “Putin however, will be held to account and so too will everybody who serves in his government and the chain of command who have been responsible for these atrocities.” (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) Thomas Kingsley 12 April 2022 09:00 1649749537 Last marines defending Mariupol running out of ammunition: ‘Death for some of us, captivity for others’ Ukrainian marines bracing for the “last battle” to gain control over the besieged city of Mariupol have warned that they are running out of ammunition. The 36th marine brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces on Monday said they had been fighting for 47 days and had done “everything possible and impossible” to push back Vladimir Putin’s troops. The intense battle for the occupation of the geographically-crucial port since the declaration of war on 24 February has turned the city into rubbles and killed thousands of people. Our reporter, Alisha Rahaman Sarkar, has the full story below: Thomas Kingsley 12 April 2022 08:45 1649748540 France sends police and forensic experts to Ukraine to capture evidence of Russian war crimes France has sent a unit of police officials and forensic experts to Ukraine to investigate potential war crimes in the country by invading Russian forces. The team of police officials and forensic doctors arrived in Ukraine on Monday. Etienne de Poncins, France’s ambassador to Ukraine, said: “Proud to welcome to Lviv the detachment of technical and scientific gendarmes who came to assist their comrades in investigations of war crimes committed near Kyiv.” Rory Sullivan 12 April 2022 08:29 1649747298 Corpses ‘carpeted through’ streets of Mariupol, says mayor Corpses are now “carpeted through the streets” of Mariupol, the besieged city’s mayor has said. Speaking to AP, Vadym Boychenko said as many as 20,000 civilians may have died during Russia’s siege of his city. His comments come as Ukraine prepares for a heightened Russian assault in the east of the country. Rory Sullivan 12 April 2022 08:08 1649746258 All options on table in event of Russian chemical weapons attack, says UK All options are on the table if Vladimir Putin decides to use chemical weapons in Ukraine, Britain has said. Defence minister James Heappey told Sky News: “We know that there are reports of the use of chemical weapons. We have not been able to verify those ourselves, and indeed the Ukrainian system, as you’ve seen from President Zelensky, are only referring to the fact that there are reports, they themselves haven’t yet been able to confirm to us that they have been used.” “I think it’s useful to maintain some ambiguity.. over exactly what the response would be, but let’s be clear, if they are used at all then president Putin should know that all possible options are on the table in terms of how the West might respond,” he added. Rory Sullivan 12 April 2022 07:50 1649745642 Taiwan issues civil defence handbook after Russian invasion of Ukraine Taiwan has published a civil defence book advising citizens on what to do after a hypothetical Chinese invasion. Although the guide was planned before the Ukraine war, its publication comes as Taipei tries to boost its preparedness in the event of an attack from its larger neighbour. The military handbook gives advises on bomb shelters, water and food supplies and emergency first aid tips. “(We) are providing information on how citizens should react in a military crisis and possible disasters to come,” a defence official said. Rory Sullivan 12 April 2022 07:40

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ukraine news - live: Claims Russia unleashed chemical weapon attack on Mariupol probed by West