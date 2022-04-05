Ukraine news – live: Bucha proves Russia the one in need of ‘denazification’, Zelensky says before UN address

Zelensky vows justice for ‘every crime’ committed by Russian troops against Ukrainian civilians

Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday the civilian killings in Bucha proved that the phrase “needing denazification” – which Russian president Vladimir Putin has frequently cited to justify his invasion – applies more to Russia than to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president was speaking on a domestic television channel when he turned the wording around to call out his country’s invaders. He also said the atrocities committed in Bucha, a town just outside Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, meant holding peace talks with Russia would be more “challenging” – but he had no choice.

Speaking ahead of his address to the UN Security Council, which is due to take place later today, Mr Zelensky added Ukraine would keep searching for evidence of war crimes committed by Russia and let prosecutors “deal with” those who committed them.

Russia has denied responsibility for any civilian killings carried out during the conflict, insisting footage of bodies on streets in Bucha was “falsified” by Ukraine. No evidence was provided to support this claim.

Show latest update 1649150646 Poland hits out at Macron after Bucha massacre: ‘Nobody negotiated with Hitler’ We reported yesterday that Poland’s prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki had criticised French president Emmanuel Macron for negotiating with Vladimir Putin, who he likened to Adolf Hitler, following the discovery of mass killings in Ukraine’s Bucha. Here’s more detail on what was said. “Mr President Macron, how many times have you negotiated with Putin, what have you achieved?” Mr Morawiecki asked the French leader at a press briefing on Monday. “Have you stopped any of the actions that have taken place?” He then went on to compare Mr Putin to the despots, under whose regimes repression and mass killings had taken place: “Criminals are not negotiated with, criminals must be fought. Nobody negotiated with Hitler. You would negotiate with Hitler, with Stalin, with Pol Pot afterwards?” Sam Hancock 5 April 2022 10:24 1649149722 Watch live as UN agencies give an update on war in Ukraine Watch live as UN agencies give an update on war in Ukraine Sam Hancock 5 April 2022 10:08 1649149653 EU’s Ursula von der Leyen to travel to Kyiv European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen’s spokesperson has announced that she will travel to Kyiv this week to meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. She will be accompanied by Josep Borrell, the EU’s highest ranking diplomat, and they will visit Kyiv ahead of an event in Warsaw in Poland on Saturday. Meanwhile, Slovenian PM Janez Jansa added that Ms Von der Leyen’s visit will tie in with embassies of the EU mission and Lithuania returning to Kyiv, the Kyiv Independent reports. Sam Hancock 5 April 2022 10:07 1649149416 Ukraine says 165 children killed since Russia invaded As many as 165 children have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency has reported, citing the prosecutor-general’s office (PGO). It also says 266 children have been wounded. Nazar, a 6-year-old Ukrainian war refugee, plays in a makeshift children’s corner at Zahony train station in Hungary which is on the border with Ukraine (Lucy Young) Sam Hancock 5 April 2022 10:03 1649149164 Zelensky: Killings in Bucha show it’s Russia that needs ‘denazification’ – not Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has been speaking on Ukrainian television today, during which time he said that the killings in Bucha showed the phrase “needing denazification” – which Russian president Vladimir Putin has frequently cited to justify his invasion of Ukraine – applies more to Russia than to Ukraine. He added that the recent uncovering of such atrocities meant holding peace talks with Russia would be more “challenging” – but he did not have a choice. Putin and his allies have been peddling the far-right theory about Ukraine since before the conflict began. In an address to Russian citizens from the Kremlin on 24 February – the day the war started – the Russian leader claimed the government in Kyiv had been seized by “extreme nationalists and neo-Nazis” and that he had sent in the Russian military to save innocent civilians from “genocide” and force the “denazification” of Ukraine. “How can I be a Nazi?” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky – who is Jewish and whose grandfather fought for the Red Army against Hitler during the Second World War – said in a direct appeal to Russian citizens the night before. “The Ukraine in your news and the Ukraine of real life are two entirely different places. The difference is that the latter is real.” Putin is pictured on 18 March (Ramil Sitdikov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Critics have since said Putin was attempting to cast himself as the leader of a besieged nation, defending Russian citizens against foreign threats and a phantom resurgence of fascism, which he insists is rising in Europe once again. Elsewhere in Mr Zelensky’s address today, he admitted it was possible there would no longer be a meeting between himself and Russian president Vladimir Putin, which has been speculated over for weeks. However, the wartime president insisted the question was not whether or not there were negotiations but how strong “you will be at the negotiating table”. Drawing on revelations about the alleged atrocities committed by Russia in occupied areas, he added Ukraine would search for more evidence of war crimes and let prosecutors from other countries “deal with” those who committed them. Meanwhile, the Interfax news agency reports that talks between Ukraine and Russia continue via videolink. Sam Hancock 5 April 2022 09:59 1649146413 Russian troops ‘raped woman before burning Swastika onto her’ – Ukrainian MP A woman was “raped and killed” by Russian forces before they allegedly burned a swatsika onto her dead body, a Ukrainian MP has claimed. Lesia Vasylenko, a politician for the Holos party, shared a graphic image on Twitter of what she claimed was the “tortured body of a raped and killed woman”. The photo appeared to show a woman’s torso with a swatsika burned and scratched onto it. Ms Vasylenko wrote: “I’m speechless. My mind is paralysed with anger and fear and hatred”. Holly Bancroft has more: Sam Hancock 5 April 2022 09:13 1649146276 Seven humanitarian corridors to be opened in Ukraine today Ukraine’s deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk says there will be an attempt to open seven humanitarian corridors on Tuesday, in another bid to evacuate trapped Ukrainian civilians. “Today, there will be seven humanitarian corridors from Mariupol to Zaporozhye by own transport,” the Ukrinform news agency quoted Ms Vereshchuk as saying. She continued: “Despite the promises of their leadership, the occupying forces do not allow anyone to enter the besieged city. The latest example is the blocking of the International Committee of the Red Cross delegation in Mangush. “After the talks, they were released at night and sent to Zaporizhia.” Sam Hancock 5 April 2022 09:11 1649146006 Putin ally claims Bucha killings are ‘fake propaganda’ One of Vladimir Putin’s closest allies has claimed that accusations against Russian forces executing civilians in Bucha are merely fake products of Ukrainian and Western propaganda aimed at discrediting Russia. “These are fakes that matured in the cynical imagination of Ukrainian propaganda,” Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said. “They were concocted for vast amounts of money,” Reuters quotes him as adding. It comes after Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of parliament in Russia said earlier: “The situation in Bucha is a provocation aimed at discrediting Russia. Washington and Brussels are the screenwriters and directors and Kyiv are the actors. There are no facts – just lies.” Neither man provided any evidence to back up their claims. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday claimed footage from the town, which showed bodies strewn on the roads and caused a global outcry, had been falsified by Ukraine. Again, he provided no evidence for his clain. Russia could “return” in two years unless Ukraine is given adequate security guarantees.

Citing Donbas, the leader said Ukraine and Russia will not be able to agree on all points at once but should work on it. Meanwhile, the Interfax news agency reports that talks between Ukraine and Russia continue via videolink. Sam Hancock 5 April 2022 08:51

