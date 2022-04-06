Ukraine news – live: Bucha attack ‘like genocide’, Johnson says as new Russian attack ‘expected in days’

Russia accuses Ukraine of staging civilian casualties in Kyiv

Boris Johnson has gone further in his condemnation of the Russian military’s alleged actions in Bucha, saying the murders of Ukrainian civilians are not “far short of genocide”.

Speaking during a visit to a hospital in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, the UK prime minister said “it is no wonder people are responding in the way that they are” and that he was confident the “international community, Britain very much in the front rank, will be moving again in lockstep to impose more sanctions and more penalties on Vladimir Putin’s regime”.

His remarks come as Russian forces will likely launch a full-scale offensive in Ukraine‘s eastern Luhansk region in “approximately a few days”, the region’s governor has said.

Serhiy Haidai told Sky News that the scale of death and destruction in Luhansk could be worse than that seen in Mariupol, Bucha and Irpin.

Mr Haidai described “constant shelling” of the areas still held by Ukraine.

“We don’t have a single hospital left that has not been shelled,” he added.

BREAKING: US will sanction Putin and Lavrov's families while 'dramatically escalating the financial shock' on Russia The United States will impose sanctions on the families of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as part of a new package of penalties meant to "dramatically escalate" the "financial shock" that has been levied against Moscow since Mr Putin ordered an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February. Andrew Feinberg has more on this developing story: Thomas Kingsley 6 April 2022 15:34 Thomas Kingsley 6 April 2022 15:34 1649254782 Labour to support any new sanctions against Russia, Keir Starmer says Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour will support any new sanctions the government brings forward against Russia over its actions in Ukraine. Speaking during a visit to Bacup in Lancashire, the Labour leader said the UK should provide the Ukrainians with all the support it can. “That means military support to help them defend their cities and defend their country,” he said. “It means being absolutely clear with one voice that these war crimes, and they are war crimes, will end up with those responsible being hunted down. “If the government wants tougher sanctions it knows what it needs to do. Put a package before Parliament, we’ll vote for it, it will go through very quickly.” Thomas Kingsley 6 April 2022 15:19 1649253858 Ukraine war could be a ‘long haul,’ Nato head says Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said the war in Ukraine could be “a long haul”, with Vladimir Putin still intent on eventually taking control of the whole country. “We have all seen the atrocities that have been committed in Bucha and other places in Ukraine,” he said. “This reveals the true nature of president Putin’s war. Any targeting and killing of civilians is a war crime and therefore Nato allies are supporting international efforts to establish all the facts, to investigate and to make sure that perpetrators are punished.” Speaking as Nato foreign minister gathered in Brussels, he said Russia’s forces were being moved out of northern Ukraine to redeploy into the Donbas region in the country’s east “where we are expecting a major offensive”. “We have seen no indication that President Putin has changed his ambition to control the whole of Ukraine and also to rewrite the international order so we need to be prepared for a long haul.” (AFP via Getty Images) Thomas Kingsley 6 April 2022 15:04 1649253043 ‘More military support to come’ former UK national security adviser says Sir Mark Lyall Grant, former UK national security adviser and former UK permanent representative to the UN, said he expected “pledges of more military support”. He told BBC Radio 4’s World at One programme: “Getting the balance right between military support for Ukraine which helps them in the fight against this Russian invasion and not giving Putin an excuse to escalate the conflict even further. “I think we will see pledges of more military support of the sort of anti-tank weapons, perhaps also some anti-ship missiles, which haven’t so far reached the theatre, and also surface-to-air missiles. “When it comes to tanks and fighter aircraft … Nato has so far been very reticent, but now that the Czech Republic appears to be deciding to send Russian-made tanks into the theatre, there may be some other Nato members who will press to do that as well.” He added: “Certainly, the evidence of war crimes and human rights abuses that have been uncovered in recent days has raised the level of outrage in the West and definitely increased the willingness to consider further supplies of weapons … if Ukraine is now going to go on the offensive to try and take back territory that’s being occupied by Russia in the east of the country, they are going to need slightly different type of weapons.” Thomas Kingsley 6 April 2022 14:50 1649252143 Watch live as Nato foreign ministers arrive at Ukraine meeting in Brussels Watch live as Nato foreign ministers arrive at Ukraine meeting in Brussels Thomas Kingsley 6 April 2022 14:35 1649251243 Hungary ready to pay for gas in roubles if Russia wants that, PM Orban says Hungary would have no difficulty with paying for gas shipments from Russia in roubles and if Russia asks it to Budapest will do so, prime minister Viktor Orban told a news conference on Wednesday, in reply to a Reuters question. Thomas Kingsley 6 April 2022 14:20 1649250343 Pictured: Woman rescued from debris after a military strike in the town of Rubizhne in Luhansk A combination picture shows a woman before and after she was removed by rescuers from debris following a military strike, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, in the town of Rubizhne, in Luhansk region, Ukraine April 6, 2022. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine confirmed to The Independent that the woman is alive following the strike. Thomas Kingsley 6 April 2022 14:05 1649249244 Pictured: Firefighters work at a site of burning fuel storage facilities damaged by an airstrike in Dnipropetrovsk (via REUTERS) (via REUTERS) (via REUTERS) Thomas Kingsley 6 April 2022 13:47 1649247781 Watch: Ukraine residents return to destroyed village in Chernihiv Ukraine residents return to destroyed village in Chernihiv Sam Hancock 6 April 2022 13:23 1649247685 Russia-Ukraine talks continue despite Bucha allegations, Kremlin says Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says negotiations with Ukraine are continuing, despite allegations of “genocide” and “war crimes” against innocent civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha. Mr Peskov said today the negotiations with Ukraine were continuing but that the Bucha revelations – which he referred to as a “staging” – had hampered talks and there was “a fairly long road ahead.” “The working process continues but it is going much more tough than we would like. Of course we would like to see more dynamism from the Ukrainian side, but the process has not been broken off and is continuing,” he added. This file photo shows Peskov speaking to reporters in Russia last December Russia eventually retreated from areas around Kyiv and the northern cities of Chernihiv and Sumy after talks with Ukraine in Turkey last week. However, Ukrainian troops re-entering the areas found evidence of widespread killings of civilians. Russia denies any war crimes and has alleged Ukraine faked the incidents to make Moscow “look bad”. Sam Hancock 6 April 2022 13:21

