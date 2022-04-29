Ukraine news – live: British man killed, second missing while fighting Russian army

Watch live as Biden gives speech to support Ukrainians

A British man has been killed in Ukraine and a second is missing, the Foreign Office says.

Both army veteran Scott Sibley and the missing man were fighting invading Russian forces as volunteers supporting Ukraine’s army, according to reports.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We can confirm that a British national has been killed in Ukraine and are supporting their family.”

On the missing man, the spokesperson said: “We are aware of a British national who is missing in Ukraine and are supporting their family. We are urgently seeking further information.”

Meanwhile, Russia is blocking the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol, the local governor says.

Around 2,000 soldiers are thought to be holed up in the industrial complex – the last vestige of Ukrainian resistance in the battered city – which is under siege from Russian forces.

Regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said Russian forces were not allowing wounded Ukrainian troops out of the plant, nor allowing humanitarian corridors for civilians to be set up around the Donetsk region.

Show latest update 1651199400 Russian state TV claims Putin is more likely to launch nuclear war than accept defeat in Ukraine Vladimir Putin is more likely to pursue all-out nuclear warfare rather than concede defeat to Ukraine, a top Russian state TV editor has said. Margarita Simonyan, editor of state broadcaster RT and one of the Kremlin’s highest-profile media bosses, made the remarks on TV on Wednesday night – declaring that Mr Putin unleashing a nuclear strike is “more probable” than failing its so-called special military operation in Ukraine. The remarks added to a pattern of escalating rhetoric on both sides as Russia continues to warn the west of “lightning fast” consequences over interfering in its ongoing invasion. My colleague Thomas Kingsley has more: Emily Atkinson 29 April 2022 03:30 1651195800 Russian gas supplies resumed to Poland on Tuesday, data suggests Gas supplies under the Yamal contract to Poland edged up after dropping to zero earlier on Tuesday, according to data from the EU network of gas transmission operators. Russia‘s Gazprom cut Poland and Bulgaria off from its gas on Wednesday for refusing to pay in roubles in retaliation to Western sanctions imposed for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Physical gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Belarus to Poland around 0200 CET for Tuesday were at 3,449,688 kWh/hour, data showed. Emily Atkinson 29 April 2022 02:30 1651192200 US investigating strikes on Kyiv, says Pentagon US officials are analysing strikes on Kyiv that the Ukrainian authorities blamed on Russian missiles, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said. “We’re still trying to analyze this and figure out what happened here, what was struck and with what kind of munition,” he told CNN. Emily Atkinson 29 April 2022 01:30 1651188600 Watch: Biden calls for $33 billion more in aid to Ukraine Biden calls for $33 billion more in aid to Ukraine Emily Atkinson 29 April 2022 00:30 1651184790 At least 10 people injured in Kyiv ‘blasts’, say Ukraine officials At least 10 people have been injured after one of two Russian missiles hit the lower floors of a 25-storey residential building in Kyiv, Ukrainian officials have said. The city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said the blasts had hit the central Shevchenko district. The State Emergency Service, which referred to Russian shelling, said one blast damaged an unnamed facility while the other occurred in a residential building, which was nearby. Parts of the ground and first floors were destroyed by fire, it said in an online post. Defence minister Oleksii Reznikov and foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba both said Russia had used missiles in the attack. Emily Atkinson 28 April 2022 23:26 1651183202 UN chief Guterres ‘shocked’ by blasts in Ukraine’s capital UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has told of his shock at reports of the blasts heard soon after he completed talks with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday. “There was an attack on Kyiv … it shocked me, not because I’m here but because Kyiv is a sacred city for Ukrainians and Russians alike,” Guterres told Portuguese broadcaster RTP when asked about the blasts. Emily Atkinson 28 April 2022 23:00 1651181343 Former US security director says West should not be ‘scared and intimidated’ by Putin’s nuclear threat Emily Atkinson 28 April 2022 22:29 1651180171 Reported strikes on Kyiv an attack ‘on world security’, says top Ukraine official Ukraine’s minister of defence has called the reported missile strikes on Kyiv today an attack “on world security”. UN secretary general Antonio Guterres was visiting the capital when two explosions were allegedly fired at the central district of Kyiv. Tweeting today, Oleksii Reznikov said: “While the UN Secretary General @antonioguterres is visiting Kyiv, a permanent member of the UN Security Council – Russia – is launching missile strikes on the city. “This is an attack on the security of the Secretary General and on world security!” Emily Atkinson 28 April 2022 22:09 1651178974 US Congress overwhelmingly backs measures to make easier exporting military equipment to Ukraine The US House of Representatives has passed legislation by 417 to 10 that will make it easier to export military equipment to Ukraine, reviving the “Lend-Lease Act” that helped defeat Hitler during World War Two. It next goes to the White House for president Joe Biden to sign into law. The measure will allow Washington to lend or lease military equipment to US allies. In this case, it will help those affected by Russia‘s invasion, such as Poland and other eastern European countries as well as Ukraine. “Today the Ukrainian people are standing on the front lines in the fight for democracy and against tyranny, and the U.S. needs to provide them with every possible measure of humanitarian and military aid,” Democratic Representative Mary Gay Scanlon said, urging support for the bill. Among other provisions, the bill would allow the United States to provide equipment to Ukraine now, with just a technical requirement to pay at some later date, essentially giving it to the Kyiv government. Emily Atkinson 28 April 2022 21:49 1651177598 Russia wants to capture fighters in Mariupol steel works, local governor says Putin’s forces are blocking Ukrainian fighters from being evacuated from the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol because it wants to capture them, the local governor said. “They (want to) use the opportunity to capture the defenders of Mariupol, one of the main (elements) of whom are the… Azov regiment,” Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the eastern region of Donetsk, said, referring to a group of fighters that Moscow has vilified. “Therefore the Russian side is not agreeing to any evacuation measures regarding wounded (Ukrainian) troops.” Emily Atkinson 28 April 2022 21:26

