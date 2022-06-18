Ukraine news – live: Boris Johnson says UK with war-torn country ‘for long haul’

Boris Johnson meets President Zelensky in Kyiv

Boris Johnson has said the UK is with Ukraine for the “long haul” after he arrived back from a visit to its capital, Kyiv.

The British prime minister said it was important to send this message when “Ukraine fatigue” was setting in over the war, which is approaching its fourth month.

“The Russians are grinding forward inch by inch and it is vital for us to show what we know to be true which is that Ukraine can win and will win,” Mr Johnson said on Saturday morning.

The PM also described his surprise visit to Kyiv as “far, far more lively” and with people “much more confident” than a few weeks ago.

Over in Russia, Vladimir Putin has lashed out at western sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, calling them “mad and thoughtless” and an “economic blitzkrieg”.

But the Russian president claimed they were “more harmful” to those imposing them.

Show latest update 1655550469 Putin victory would be ‘catastrophe’, Johnson says Boris Johnson has said the West must continue to support the Ukrainians as they seek to recover territory seized by Russia, saying it would a “catastrophe” if President Vladimir Putin was able to claim victory. He also warned that Ukraine should not be encouraged to accept a “bad peace” which would simply be the prelude to a renewed Russian offensive. Zoe Tidman 18 June 2022 12:07 1655550296 Rockets hit central Ukrainian city Rockets have hit Ukraine‘s central city of Kryvyi Rih, according to local authorities. The attacks on a southern district have led to at least two casualties, it said in posts on the messaging app Telegram. Zoe Tidman 18 June 2022 12:04 1655546504 Ukraine ‘should hold’ Eurovision next year, Boris Johnson says Boris Johnson also spoke about Eurovision – which Ukraine won, meaning the next one would be held there under current rules. “I know we had a fantastic entry, I know we came second, I’d love it to be in this country, but the fact is they won and they deserve to have it,” the UK prime minister said said. “I believe they can have it, they should have it and I believe Kyiv or any other safe Ukrainian city would be a fantastic place.” It comes after authorities said it was starting discussions with the BBC about hosting it on Ukraine’s behalf. Ashley Cowburn has the full story: Zoe Tidman 18 June 2022 11:01 1655545304 Kyiv ‘far more lively’, Boris Johnson says Boris Johnson has also spoken about his visit to Kyiv. “I won’t say it’s completely jiving and buzzing. It is far, far more lively, people are much more confident… in a way that they weren’t just a few weeks ago,” he said. Zoe Tidman 18 June 2022 10:41 1655543433 Boris Johnson says UK with Ukraine ‘for long haul’ It is important Britain continues to show it is supporting Ukraine, Boris Johnson has said. “The Russians are grinding forward inch by inch and it is vital for us to show what we know to be true which is that Ukraine can win and will win,” the UK prime minister told reporters on his arrival back from a visit to Kyiv. “When Ukraine fatigue is setting in, it is very important to show that we are with them for the long haul and we are giving them the strategic resilience that they need,” he added. Zoe Tidman 18 June 2022 10:10 1655543024 UK defence ministry update Here is the UK defence ministry’s latest assessment of the war in Ukraine. It includes: Difficulties over evacuating civilians from Sieverodonetsk

Russia’s goal to advance deeper into Donetsk Oblast Zoe Tidman 18 June 2022 10:03 1655541944 What UK sanctions is Russia facing? Vladimir Putin has hit out at western sanctions against Russia over his invasion of Ukraine. But what exactly has the UK imposed? Take a look here: Zoe Tidman 18 June 2022 09:45 1655540779 Shelling traps scores of miners in Ukraine, Russian state news agency claims Shelling has trapped 77 miners in a coal mine in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine after power to the mine was cut off, according to Russia’s state RIA news agency. Zoe Tidman 18 June 2022 09:26 1655538708 What is the latest? Here is a quick look at the latest developments in the war: Russia is looking to penetrate deeper into the eastern Donetsk region and envelope the pocket abound the embattled city of Sievierodonetsk from the north, UK intelligence officials say.

Russian troops have probably renewed efforts to advance south of the eastern city of Izium in the last 48 hours, the UK’s defence ministry says.

Russia has heavily shelled the eastern city of Lysychansk, killing many, according to a regional official

Russian media broadcast on Friday what it said were images of two U.S. citizens captured while fighting for Ukraine.

Ukraine said on Friday its forces hit a Russian naval tugboat with two Harpoon missiles in the Black Sea, the first time it has claimed to have struck a Russian vessel with Western-supplied anti-ship weapons. Zoe Tidman 18 June 2022 08:51 1655537688 UK military aid to Ukraine The new troop training scheme comes just a month after the UK announced more millitary aid – £1.3bn – to Ukraine. Aisha Rimi reported at the time: Zoe Tidman 18 June 2022 08:34

