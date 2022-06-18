Ukraine news – live: Boris Johnson offers Zelensky major troop-training scheme

Boris Johnson meets President Zelensky in Kyiv

Boris Johnson has offered Ukraine a major armed forces training operation he believes could “change the equation” against the Russian invasion during a surprise visit to Kyiv.

In talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, the prime minister said the UK could train up to 10,000 troops every 120 days.

The trip to the Ukrainian capital, his second since Russia began its invasion in February and arranged in secret, comes just a day after visits by French president Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Olaf Scholz and Italy’s Mario Draghi.

“My visit today, in the depths of this war, is to send a clear and simple message to the Ukrainian people: the UK is with you, and we will be with you until you ultimately prevail,” Mr Johnson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin says he has nothing against Ukraine’s joining the EU.

“It is not a military bloc, a political organisation like Nato,” he said after EU leaders gave their blessing for the country and its neighbour Moldova to become candidates to join the bloc.

Show latest update 1655535607 UN warns of ‘frightening’ food shortages if the Ukraine-Russia war goes on David Beasley, the director of the UN World Food Programme, has warned the world of “frightening” food shortages that could destabilise countries that depend on wheat exports from Ukraine and Russia. “Even before the Ukraine crisis, we were facing an unprecedented global food crisis because of Covid and fuel price increases,” Mr Beasley said in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa. “Then, we thought it couldn’t get any worse, but this war has been devastating.” Ukraine grows enough food every year to feed 400 million people. It produces 42 per cent of the world’s sunflower oil, 16 per cent of its maize and nine per cent of its wheat, according to The Guardian. Somalia relies on Ukraine and Russia for all of its wheat imports, while Egypt gets 80 per cent of its grain from the two countries. Peony Hirwani 18 June 2022 08:00 1655534707 Russian billionaire launches legal action against Australia’s foreign minister over sanctions Russian billionaire Alexander Abramov has launched legal action against Australia’s minister for foreign affairs, asking to be removed from the list of people the government has hit with sanctions over his country’s invasion of Ukraine. His lawyer, Stewart Levitt, told The Guardian that his client “doesn’t satisfy the definition of a person who should be on the sanctions list”. “It is not inappropriate to have sanctions against people who further the interests of the Russian government, but we say that Mr Abramov is not in the category of a person who has the requisite influence. He is a businessman, a successful businessman, but he is not a person who should be targeted [by sanctions],” Mr Levitt said. Peony Hirwani 18 June 2022 07:45 1655533847 Vladimir Putin condemns ‘mad and thoughtless’ Western sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticised Western sanctions following the Ukraine invasion. “The economic blitzkrieg against Russia had no chance of succeeding from the very beginning,” he said at a forum in St Petersburg, adding that the restrictions were “more harmful” to those who imposed them. Pointing out numbers, Mr Putin said that the EU could lose more than $400bn (£326bn) because of its sanctions against Russia. He added that inflation was increasing across all European countries and the real interests of people in the area were being sidelined. Peony Hirwani 18 June 2022 07:30 1655532947 What are the steps Ukraine has to take to join the EU? Ukraine applied to join the EU four days after the Russian invasion in February 2022. While nations have been supportive of Ukraine, unanimous agreement is needed for the European commission’s recommendation to be taken up. Portugal and the Netherlands are among the member states who have expressed some tentative misgivings about the granting of candidate status, given the length of the process and the potential that it could give rise to unrealistic expectations in Kyiv. Although, if the 27 nations all agree, which in itself could take plenty of discussions, the process would then require the formal opening of accession talks. Chris Stevenson reports: Peony Hirwani 18 June 2022 07:15 1655532000 Support for Ukrainians ‘signals change in views on refugees’ An outpouring of public support across Europe for millions of people fleeing war in Ukraine may point to a shift in attitudes towards refugees as the number of those displaced by conflict or persecution globally has surpassed 100 million, the UNHCR said. “We are very encouraged,” Gillian Triggs, the UN refugee agency’s assistant high commissioner for protection told Reuters. More than 6.5 million people have left since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly four months ago. “We are seeing this compassion globally for the situation in Ukraine because it is so horrific,” she said. “We are starting to see the burden being passed on to local and national governments.” The experience of helping people fleeing Ukraine should help Europeans prepare for a rise in the number of those leaving home because of climate change in the future, she said. Jane Dalton 18 June 2022 07:00 1655528400 Four people killed in Russian shelling Russian shelling killed four civilians in Donetsk and injured six more, according to the Kyiv Independent. Jane Dalton 18 June 2022 06:00 1655524847 Russian media shows images of ‘two US men captured’ Russian media outlets have broadcast images of what they said were two US citizens who had been captured while fighting for Ukraine. US president Joe Biden said he had been briefed about the missing Americans but was unaware of their whereabouts. The Izvestia newspaper showed a video clip of what it said was a brief interview with Andy Huynh, 27, of Hartselle, Alabama. The RT channel posted an image of a man it identified as Alexander Drueke, 39, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Family members said on Wednesday the two men had been missing in Ukraine for a week and said they feared they had been taken prisoner. Graeme Massie reports: Peony Hirwani 18 June 2022 05:00 1655517600 Destruction in Donetsk A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a destroyed Russian tank at an abandonned Russian position near the village of Bilogorivka not far from Lysychansk (AFP via Getty Images) Smoke rises after shelling in Donetsk Firemen tackled a burning house after shelling Jane Dalton 18 June 2022 03:00 1655514000 French president and I will still talk to Putin, says German leader German chancellor Olaf Scholz has said it’s “absolutely necessary” for some leaders to talk directly to Russia’s Vladimir Putin amid efforts to end the war, and he and France’s president will continue to do so. Scholz and French president Emmanuel Macron have held several telephone conversations with Mr Putin, separately and together. Those contacts have drawn some criticism, including from Poland’s president, who said recently that they achieve nothing and serve only to legitimise the Russian leader. “It is absolutely necessary to speak to Putin, and I will continue to do so — as the French president will also,” Mr Scholz told German news agency dpa. “There are some countries needed, and some leaders needed, that speak to him — and it is necessary that they are clear,” Mr Scholz said. Jane Dalton 18 June 2022 02:00 1655510400 More photos from Boris Johnson’s visit to Kyiv Mr Johnson was shown damaged Russian military hardware (via Reuters) Holding a letter from a Ukrainian boy evacuated from Mariupol (Ukrainian presidential press-ser) With Ukrainian policemen (Ukrainian presidential press-ser) Jane Dalton 18 June 2022 01:00

