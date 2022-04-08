Ukraine news – live: 5 children among 50 killed in Kramatorsk bombing as Russia accused of ‘brutal depravity’

Putin spokesperson claims Bucha atrocities were staged

The death toll of an airstrike on a railway station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine has increased to 50 people, including five children, according to the region’s governor.

Thirty-eight people died at the train station and another wounded 12 died later in hospital, Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

In total, 98 people – 16 children, 4 women and 36 men – were taken to hospital, he said, after the attack on the station that has been used to evacuate civilians from areas under bombardment from Russian forces.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the “unconscionable” targeting of fleeing civilians at the station in the separatist-controlled Donetsk region, and said it showed the “depths” to which Vladimir Putin’s army has “sunk.”

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova described the attack as a “crime against humanity.”

The Kremlin said the casualties were a “huge tragedy” for Russia.

Show latest update 1649434981 Putin’s troops ‘deport 121,000 children to Russia’ – Ukraine says About 121,000 children are among more than 600,000 Ukrainians that have been forcibly deported to Russia, according to Ukraine. Lyudmila Denysova, Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner, announced the number on Facebook. A Ukrainian child refugee who has fled to Poland (Sergei Grits/AP) She said: “It is currently known that some of the children were taken by the occupiers from Mariupol to Donetsk and in the direction of Taganrog. “Russian invaders say they are orphans, but all orphans and orphanages were evacuated from Mariupol centrally on February 24-25, days of war. “Ukraine has no information that the children to be adopted have the status of orphans or deprived of parental care. “Russia is repeating the scenario of 2014, when it deported Ukrainian children from the occupied Crimea by the so-called train of hope for their adoption.” Ms Denisova appealed to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, the UN Human Rights Committee, and the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) to intervene to prevent the deportation and illegal adoption of children. Lamiat Sabin 8 April 2022 17:23 1649433601 Olaf Scholz: ‘Germany could end Russian oil imports this year’ Germany could end its imports of Russian oil this year. This is according to German chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was speaking during a news conference with Boris Johnson in London. But it would take longer for Europe’s biggest economy to wean itself off Russian gas, he said. The receiving station for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Germany (Getty Images) After the Russia-Ukraine conflict was sparked in February, Germany halted the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, which was designed to double the flow of Russian gas imports. Also at the news conference, Mr Scholz said Germany would continue to deliver weapons to Ukraine to help it fend off Russia’s invasion. Lamiat Sabin 8 April 2022 17:00 1649432401 Boris Johnson says he’s ‘deeply sceptical about Putin’s assurances’ Boris Johnson expressed his distrust of Vladimir Putin’s assurances over his invasion of Ukraine. The PM was speaking to reporters after a meeting with German chancellor Olaf Scholz. Vladimir Putin (Mikhail Klimentyev/AP) He said that negotiating with Russian president Putin does not seem to be “full of promise”. “I am deeply, deeply sceptical and cynical about his assurances,” he also said. Lamiat Sabin 8 April 2022 16:40 1649430396 Boris Johnson suggests train station attack ‘war crime’ Boris Johnson said the attack on fleeing civilians at the Kramatorsk train station in Ukraine was “unconscionable”, as he suggested Vladimir Putin’s forces were guilty of a war crime. He told a Downing Street press conference: “The attack at the train station in eastern Ukraine shows the depth to which Putin’s once vaunted army has sunk. At least 39 people killed and dozens wounded on a train platform crowded with women and children. “It is a war crime indiscriminately to attack civilians and Russian crimes in Ukraine will not go unnoticed or unpunished.” Thomas Kingsley 8 April 2022 16:06 1649429206 UK to send £100 million of ‘high grade’ military equipment to Ukraine, Boris Johnson says Boris Johnson has said the UK will send £100 million of “high-grade” military equipment to Ukraine following a meeting with German chancellor Olaf Scholz. Boris Johnson and Olaf Scholz are due to hold talks in Downing Street on Friday (Matt Dunham/PA) Thomas Kingsley 8 April 2022 15:46 1649428256 NEW: Five children among 50 killed in Kramatorsk bombing At least 50 people were killed, including five children, in a missile strike on a rail station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Friday. In an online post updating an earlier preliminary death toll of 39, Kyrylenko said the dead included victims who had died of their wounds after being taken to hospital or medical centres. (AFP via Getty Images) Thomas Kingsley 8 April 2022 15:30 1649427376 ‘Concerning increase’ in Ukrainian refugees becoming homeless after UK arrival Councils are seeing a “concerning increase” in Ukrainian refugees arriving in the UK and becoming homeless due to relationship breakdowns with their sponsors and problems accessing accommodation. Ukrainian families who arrived under the family visa scheme are struggling to access cash while they wait for benefits, and some are being put in hotels because their relative is unable or unwilling to house them. And dozens of matches under the separate Homes for Ukraine scheme are understood to have broken down, with local authorities having to put families in emergency accommodation while they wait to find a new sponsor. Read the full report below: Thomas Kingsley 8 April 2022 15:16 1649426171 Russia’s central bank lowers interest rates The decision indicates it thinks strict capital controls and other severe measures are stabilising Russia’s currency and financial system despite severe pressure from western sanctions over the war in Ukraine. The bank said it had lowered its benchmark from 20% to 17%, effective from Monday. It had raised the rate from 9.5% on February 28, four days after the invasion, as a way to support the rouble’s plunging exchange rate. A currency collapse would worsen already high inflation for Russian shoppers by ballooning the cost of imported goods. Russia’s central bank said it is lowering a key interest rate and more cuts could be on the way. Matt Mathers 8 April 2022 14:56 1649425577 Ukrainian forensic investigators start exhuming bodies from Bucha mass grave Forensic investigators began exhuming a mass grave in the Ukrainian town of Bucha on Friday, wrapping in black plastic and laying out the bodies of civilians who officials say were killed during a Russian invasion. Ruslan Kravchenko from the prosecutor’s office in Bucha said they had exhumed 20 bodies, 18 of whom had firearms and shrapnel wounds. He said two women had been identified, one of whom had worked at a supermarket in the town centre. “There are witnesses who can confirm that these people were killed by the Russian forces. Without any reason, they were just walking down the street or being evacuated,” he told Reuters. “Some of them were just speaking Ukrainian.” He said the forensic investigators would work to build up a picture of what happened to those buried in the mass grave, where the remains of corpses poked through the earth. Matt Mathers 8 April 2022 14:46 1649424869 Images reveal grim reality of Kramatorsk attack A stuffed horse children’s toy with bloodstains on it lies on a platform after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. A shocked woman with blood on her face following the attack (Anadolu Agency/Getty) Firefighters respond after shelling Matt Mathers 8 April 2022 14:34

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ukraine news - live: 5 children among 50 killed in Kramatorsk bombing as Russia accused of ‘brutal depravity’