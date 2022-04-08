Ukraine news – live: 39 killed in Kramatorsk train station rocket attack as UK warns Russia over ‘war crimes’

Putin spokesperson claims Bucha atrocities were staged

An airstrike on a railway station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine has killed 39 people and wounded 87, according to the region’s governor.

The station is used to evacuate civilians from areas under bombardment from Russian forces.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “thousands” of people were at the station in Kramatorsk, a city in the eastern Donetsk region, when it was hit by a missile.

Mr Zelensky accompanied a social media post with photos showing the aftermath of the attack where some authorities have said the strike wounded more than 100 people.

“The inhuman Russians are not changing their methods. Without the strength or courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population,” the president said. “This is an evil without limits. And if it is not punished, then it will never stop.”

It comes as UK foreign secretary Liz Truss warned Russia that targeting civilians is a war crime after the airstrike on the station.

Show latest update 1649418956 US reacts to “horrific and devastating” images of railway station attack The White House on Friday decried the “horrific and devastating images” of a deadly attack on a train station in Ukraine. (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) Thomas Kingsley 8 April 2022 12:55 1649418077 Speaking of history: Soviet-era film archive helps Ukrainians find hope and sense of identity in wartime There have been no film screenings in Ukraine for more than six weeks now, at least not above ground. However, at the request of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s government, Ukraine’s biggest film archive has screened a series of Soviet-films in metro stations in cities from Kyiv to Kharkiv, where residents have sought refuge while Russian bombs rain down from above. The showings are one element of the Ukrainian resistance against Vladimir Putin’s war, which has seen regular civilians stealing tanks, making Molotov cocktails, and confronting soldiers. Our reporter, Gino Spocchia, has the full story below: Thomas Kingsley 8 April 2022 12:41 1649416836 Ukraine support will change if Russia switches tactics, says Ben Wallace UK defence secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday the support given to Ukraine in its defence against a Russian invasion will change if tactics used by Moscow in the war were to change. “If the tactics of the Russians change, what we give them (Ukraine) will change as well,” Mr Wallace told reporters during a visit to Romania. He said the RAF was increasing its contribution to protect Nato’s eastern flank in Romania from four to six planes “because Putin listens to only one thing and that is strength”. “We will do everything to see him defeated in Ukraine. There is more to do, Britain will do more, it will contribute more.” Thomas Kingsley 8 April 2022 12:20 1649415936 UK foreign secretary warns Russia of war crimes following train station airstrike Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned Russia that targeting civilians is a war crime after Ukraine said around 30 people were killed and 100 injured in a rocket strike on a train station in Kramatorsk, in the east of the country. She tweeted: “Appalled by the horrific reports of Russian rocket attacks on civilians at Kramatorsk railway station in eastern Ukraine. “The targeting of civilians is a war crime. We will hold Russia and Putin to account.” Thomas Kingsley 8 April 2022 12:05 1649415336 Priti Patel voices ‘frustration’ at time taken to process Ukraine visas In a pre-recorded interview with the BBC, which aired on Friday, Ms Patel said: “I apologise with frustration myself… it takes time to start up a new route.” She said it is “always easy to blame someone else” but security checks “are not the problem” when it comes to the time it is taking for Ukrainian refugees to reach the UK. As of 31 March, around 4,700 visas had been issued under the sponsorship scheme out of 32,200 applications submitted, according to Home Office figures published last week. At that time, 24,400 visas had been granted under the family scheme out of 32,800 applications received. After being told by the BBC there is “huge frustration” among the public who are experiencing three to four week delays and are blaming red tape for being unable to put people up, Ms Patel replied: “They’re not seeing delays. “We are processing and, as I’ve said as well, I’m streamlining processes. “I streamlined the family scheme in less than a week, and we simplified that and we changed the way certain checks are done. “Also, I’m working to automate where we can.” Thomas Kingsley 8 April 2022 11:55 1649414436 Bucha couple says they were targeted by Russian soldiers because of relatives serving in Ukraine army A couple in Bucha said they were targeted by Russians for being associated with a soldier serving in the Ukrainian army, as more stories of abuse emerge from the recently liberated town. Bucha, situated just 6km away from capital Kyiv, was liberated on 31 March after weeks of Russian control as residents continue to describe the horror they faced before Russia’s retreat. Mykhola and Viktoria, a couple who lived in the town, told the German tabloid BILD that the Russian soldiers knew their address, claiming that it was part of a “list” used by them to target relatives of soldiers serving the Ukrainian army. Our reporter, Stuti Mishra, has the full story below: Thomas Kingsley 8 April 2022 11:40 1649413536 Pictured: Rocket from Kramatorsk train strike labelled ‘for our children’ The remains of a rocket with the lettering “for our children” lie on an area of grass, after a rocket attack on the railway station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk. It comes as a strike on the area reportedly killed more than 30 people and wounded over 100, Ukraine’s railway bosses said. The remains of a rocket are seen in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on 8 April 2022 (AFP via Getty Images) Thomas Kingsley 8 April 2022 11:25 1649412636 The Refugee Council accused the government of ‘choosing control over compassion’ The Refugee Council accused the government of “choosing control over compassion” after figures were published showing that 12,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in the UK under visa schemes. Chief executive Enver Solomon said Britons who are prepared to open up their homes have been left feeling “angry and frustrated that their gesture of support has been lost into a web of bureaucracy and chaos”. He said the government must waive visas as an immediate short-term measure and then introduce a “simplified emergency humanitarian visa process”. He said: “These numbers confirm we have a government, yet again, choosing control over compassion when it comes to granting refugees protection and one that appears to be totally out of step, not only with the British public, but the rest of Europe who have opened their doors to welcome Ukrainian families in desperate need. “It’s clear that the visa schemes which were supposedly designed to ensure the safety of Ukrainians fleeing war and bloodshed are unfit for purpose.” Thomas Kingsley 8 April 2022 11:10 1649412053 Watch live as President Zelensky addresses Finnish parliament on Ukraine crisis Watch live as President Zelensky addresses Finnish parliament on Ukraine crisis Thomas Kingsley 8 April 2022 11:00 1649411736 Ukraine visas see 12,000 people arrive in UK so far Around 12,000 people had arrived in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes as of Tuesday, according to Home Office figures. Some 10,800 people had arrived under the Ukraine family scheme and 1,200 under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme, provisional data published on the department’s website shows. About 79,800 applications have been received for both schemes and 40,900 visas had been granted, as of Thursday. There were 43,600 applications for the sponsorship scheme and 12,500 visas have been issued. Out of 36,300 applications for family visas, 28,500 have been granted. Thomas Kingsley 8 April 2022 10:55

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ukraine news - live: 39 killed in Kramatorsk train station rocket attack as UK warns Russia over ‘war crimes’