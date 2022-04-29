Ukraine news – live: ‘1,000 civilians’ to be rescued from Mariupol steelworks

Watch live as Biden gives speech to support Ukrainians

Ukraine hopes on Friday to evacuate civilians who are holed up in Azovstal steelworks with the last fighters defending the southern city of Mariupol.

“An operation is planned today to get civilians out of the plant,” president Volodymyr Zelensky‘s office said without giving details.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said after meeting president Zelensky in Kyiv on Thursday that intense discussions were under way to enable the evacuation of the Azovstal steel plant, which has been pounded by Russian forces occupying Mariupol.

“We are depending on the goodwill of all parties and we are in this together,” United Nations Crisis Coordinator Amin Awad told Reuters on Friday morning.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed “in principle” to evacuating the plant.

The Mariupol city council has said about 100,000 residents across the city are “in mortal danger” because of strikes in the reigon and unsanitary conditions.

BREAKING: Former US Marine killed while fighting with Ukrainian forces, family members confirm A former US Marine has been killed while fighting with Ukrainian forces in Ukraine, family members have confirmed. Willy Joseph Cancel, a 22-year-old US citizen, was killed on Monday while working for a private military contracting company, CNN reported. Ukraine to face Borussia Monchengladbach in May friendly Ukraine's first fixture since the country was invaded by Russia has been announced, with a friendly in Germany serving as preparation for their World Cup play-off against Scotland. Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach will host Ukraine on 11 May, with all profits from the game donated to charitable causes for the Ukrainian people. Chief executive Stephan Schippers told the club website: "We're very happy to be able to help the Ukrainian FA through this game, and hope that as many football fans as possible from all over the country come to the stadium and make a donation to a good cause by buying a ticket to the match. Chief executive Stephan Schippers told the club website: “We’re very happy to be able to help the Ukrainian FA through this game, and hope that as many football fans as possible from all over the country come to the stadium and make a donation to a good cause by buying a ticket to the match. Read the full report below: Thomas Kingsley 29 April 2022 14:10 1651236893 Ukraine says Russia taking ‘colossal losses’ in eastern battle Ukraine acknowledged on Friday it was taking heavy losses in Russia’s assault in the east, but said Russia’s losses were even worse, as US president Joe Biden called on Congress to send as much as $33 billion to help Kyiv withstand the attack. Having failed in an assault on Kyiv in the north of Ukraine last month, Russia is now trying to fully capture two eastern provinces known as the Donbas. Ukraine has acknowledged losing control of some towns and villages there since the assault began last week, but says Moscow’s gains have come at a massive cost to a Russian force already worn down from its earlier defeat near the capital. “We have serious losses but the Russians’ losses are much much bigger…They have colossal losses,” presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said. (via REUTERS) Thomas Kingsley 29 April 2022 13:54 1651235895 UK to send war crimes investigators to Ukraine in May The UK will send investigators to Ukraine in the coming month, who will particularly focus on investigating allegations of rape as a possible war crime, Liz Truss has said. Speaking at The Hague after meeting with officials at the International Criminal Court, the UK’s foreign secretary told Reuters: “It’s done to subjugate women and destroy communities and we want to see it stopped.” Ms Truss added: “This is about collecting a wide range of evidence, witness statements, forensic evidence, and video evidence.” Liz Truss speaks in The Hague after visiting the International Criminal Court (REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw) Andy Gregory 29 April 2022 13:38 1651235357 Poland and Czech Republic to seek new EU funds for refugee efforts Poland and the Czech Republic will ask the European Commission for new funds to help them deal with an influx of refugees from Ukraine, the Polish prime minister has said “We have agreed on a joint application to the European Commission for new funds to support war refugees,” Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference. The intiative will be presented soon, Mr Morawiecki said. Andy Gregory 29 April 2022 13:29 1651234613 Sweden to strengthen military presence on key Baltic Sea island Sweden has set aside up to 1.6 billion Swedish crowns (£130m) to strengthen its military presence on a strategic Baltic Sea island, amid increased tensions with Russia. The Nordic nation has been rebuilding its military over the last decade, particularly since Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, with Vladimir Putin’s invasion adding fresh urgency to Sweden’s rearmament programme and the question of whether it should join Nato. The latest tranche of money will go to expand a barracks and other infrastructure on Gotland, Sweden’s biggest island, which is seen as strategically key to control of the Baltic and lies some 205 miles north of Kaliningrad, the headquarters of Russia’s Baltic Fleet. “The aim is to be able to house many more conscripts and to make operations more effective, and in that way contribute to greater capacity … on Gotland,” financial markets minister Max Elger told reporters. Sweden reactivated the army’s Gotland Regiment in 2018, which had been disbanded more than a decade earlier, and has reinforced the island’s defence with ground-to-air missiles and other measures. Andy Gregory 29 April 2022 13:16 1651233561 Liz Truss gives update after talks at International Criminal Court The priority for British war crime experts will be to gather evidence of Russian atrocities in Ukraine, the UK’s foreign secretary has said. Following talks at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Liz Truss told broadcasters: “This is about collecting a wide range of evidence – witness statements, forensic evidence, video evidence. “We will also use British intelligence to help show the link between what is happening on the front line and the Russian authorities, because it is important that everybody in the chain of command is held to account. “The priority now is collecting the evidence as soon as possible and making that happen and also bringing perpetrators to justice because bringing perpetrators to justice is also about preventing further atrocities taking place in Ukraine, demonstrating to people that if they do commit war crimes, if they do use rape as a weapon of war, they will be held to account. “We are looking at all possible ways, including how the crime of aggression can be prosecuted.” Andy Gregory 29 April 2022 12:59 1651232756 Thomas Kingsley 29 April 2022 12:45 1651231672 Watch: Pianist performs rendition of Chopin’s nocturnes amid ruins of Irpin The ruins of war-torn Irpin made for a poignant backdrop as Lithuanian pianist Darius Mazintas performed a stunning rendition of Chopin’s nocturnes. Footage of the open-air concert – which took place on 26 April – has been released by Ukrainian Witness and shows Mazintas's performance mixed with shots of the destruction in the city. "My heart is breaking seeing this," the pianist said. "To destroy so much during this amount of time, to kill so many people is dreadful." Trump Jr dubs Ukraine 'one of the most corrupt countries on Earth' and says US shouldn't give it money Donald Trump Jr, the son of the 45th United States president, claimed that Ukraine is one of the "most corrupt countries in the world" after president Joe Biden asked Congress to approve a $33bn aid package for the war-torn country. Mr Biden on Thursday proposed a further $33bn in security, economic and humanitarian assistance to aid Ukraine at what he called "a very pivotal moment" as Russian president Vladimir Putin's forces shifted their attack to the country's eastern region. Asking Congress to approve the package "as quickly as possible", Mr Biden said: "We can't stand by as the Russians continue their atrocities and aggression in Ukraine."

