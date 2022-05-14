Ukraine military spy chief says war will be over by the end of 2022

Ukraine‘s military spy chief has told Sky News that he believes the war with Russia will be over by the end of the year.

Major General Kyrylo Budanov has predicted that there will be a “turning point” in mid-August, and most of the “active combat actions” will be finished as 2022 ends.

It is not the first time that General Budanov has predicted Russia’s movements; he told the Military Times in November 2021 that Russia would invade in January or February 2022.

