Ukraine military holds mock ‘Oscars’ for viral war videos

Ukraine’s military has held its very own ‘Oscars’, mocking the glamorous event and handing out awards for viral war videos.

The country’s Defence Ministry held the online ceremony to lift spirits of Ukrainians as the war against Russia rages on.

They handed out awards in categories such as Best Picture and Best Cinematographer, all announced on Twitter.

