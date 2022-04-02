Ukraine lists ‘Oscar moments’ from Russian invasion including Best Picture for ‘warship go f*** yourself’

With thousands dead and millions displaced after a month-long war, it’s hard to imagine finding humour amid the tragedy.

But despite the horrors of the Russian invasion, some Ukrainians have managed to find lighter moments amid the dark.

So when the annual Academy Awards was hitting the headlines more than 6,200 miles away in Los Angeles, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence launched its own mock Oscars on Twitter.

The list celebrates what Ukraine sees as some of its greatest successes during the war, as it continues to resist Vladimir Putin’s attacks.

On Monday, March 28, officials announced multiple ‘awards’ via the Defence of Ukraine Twitter page, including Best Supporting Actor – awarded to the tractors and farmers who towed away Russian tankers – and Best Song for a group of children singing the Ukrainian national anthem in a bomb shelter in Kharkiv.

Here is a rundown of the ministry’s self-proclaimed ‘best moments’.

Best Picture: Russian warship, go f*** yourself in Berdyansk

The so-called ‘Best Picture award’ was given to footage showing a huge Russian landing ship being destroyed, days after it had been filmed unloading reinforcements in the seized port city of Berdyansk.

Last week, Ukraine’s military claimed it had hit Orsk, a 370ft Russian Alligator-class tank carrier, which deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar described as a “huge target” on Ukrainian television.

It is the largest ship, so far, that Ukraine’s troops have managed to strike and marked a major loss to Putin.

Meanwhile, the title of the video – ‘Russian warship, go f*** yourself’ – refers to the infamous phrase by state border guards on Snake Island when they were asked by Russians to surrender, before they were taken prisoner.

Best Supporting Actor: Ukrainian tractor in The Taming of the Shrew

Ukraine’s defence ministry highlighted tractors filmed towing away Russian tanks – a symbol that has gone on to define resistance to Putin’s war.

Daily images are circulated of Russian armoured vehicles, emblazoned with the Z war symbol, either captured, abandoned or destroyed by Ukraine.

Best International Feature Film: Bayraktar, the song of a Turkish guest

Recognition was given to Turkey for its £3.7m Bayraktar TB2 drones, which have been used by Ukraine in airstrikes on Russian forces.

So far, they have helped the military destroy seven armoured Russian fighting vehicles, five artillery pieces, 10 anti-air systems, nine helicopters, two fuel trains, one multiple launch rocket system and 27 ground vehicles, reports suggest.

The drones are 21ft long, have a top speed of 80mph and a range of 93 miles.

Best Cinematography: A kiss from Stinger

One of the earliest bits of footage to come out of the war was this dramatic downing of a Russian helicopter – reportedly from a Stinger missile.

Stingers, made by the US, can be carried by soldiers and earlier this month, Nato provided Ukraine with almost 3,000.

During his historic address to Congress, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky asked the US to provide his country with more military aid – including these weapons – so it could keep targeting Russian aircrafts.

The Stinger was first developed in the US in 1981 and is now used by more than 18 nations.

Best Song: Anthem of Ukraine by UA girls in Kharkiv Bomb Shelter

The Best Song ‘award’ was given to a clip of children singing the Ukrainian national anthem while hiding out in a bomb shelter in the besieged city of Kharkiv.

Videos of Ukrainians making the most of their time underground have captured the world in a way never seen before during a war.

Kharkiv – previously considered sympathetic to Russia – is Ukraine’s second largest city and has been bombarded in the last few weeks.

Best Actress: Javelin for the powerful performance in Burning Orcs

In this clip shared by Ukraine’s defence ministry, troops are seen using a Javelin anti-tank missile against a Russian armoured vehicle and celebrating after they successfully hit their target.

Javelins work by using infrared systems to lock on to their targets, meaning troops do not need to keep aiming after pulling the trigger. Instead, once the missile is fired, it ejects from the tube using a small charge before the main rockets ignite.

The title of this clip sees officials use the derogatory term “Orcs”, which has been used by Ukraine to describe invading Russians since the war began, referencing the creatures from The Lord of the Rings.

Best Production Design: Ambush, from UA Army with NLAW

This footage shows a column of 30 Russian tankers headed for Kyiv being bombarded by Ukraine’s military.

Multiple Russian T-72 tanks and other vehicles were taken by surprise in the attack on the front and back of the convoy, which took place in Brovary earlier this month, forcing those who survived to turn and flee.

This map shows the extent of Russian invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)

In footage released by Ukraine’s military, a Russian soldier could be heard afterwards saying: “Commander, the commander’s dead!”

Ukraine’s defence ministry later named the dead Russian commander as Colonel Andrei Zakharov of the Sixth Tank Regiment of the 90th Tank Division.

