Ukraine latest news – Russia’s new Donbas attack ‘could last several months’

‘Bring my mother back home’, says daughter of captured Ukrainian paramedic

Russia’s fresh assault on the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine could last for “several months”, a senior UK national security official warned the British government.

The official made the warning to PM Boris Johnson, who then told the weekly Cabinet meeting at Downing Street that Ukraine’s position was “perilous” as Vladimir Putin was thought to be aiming for victory of some sort “regardless of the human cost”.

It comes after Putin’s forces inflicted a fresh assault on eastern Ukraine, where they have taken control of the city Kreminna.

“Kreminna is under the control of the ‘Orcs’ (Russians). They have entered the city,” regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said at a briefing.

“Our defenders had to withdraw. They have entrenched themselves in new positions and continue to fight the Russian army.”

The siege of Kreminna brings the Russians closer to the city of Slovyansk, which was captured for a few months by pro-Moscow fighters in 2014 and is now a key target in Russia’s invasion of the country.

Show latest update 1650370830 Moscow accuses West of sending weapons to Ukraine to prolong war Russia accused Western countries of dragging out its invasion of Ukraine by sending weapons to Ukrainians defending their country. “The increasing volume of foreign arms supplies clearly demonstrates their intentions to provoke the Kyiv regime to fight to the last Ukrainian standing,” Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted by TASS news agency as saying. Archive photo of Sergei Shoigu (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service) Lamiat Sabin 19 April 2022 13:20 1650369630 Russian assault on eastern Ukraine ‘could last several months’ Vladimir Putin’s assault on the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine could last for “several months”, a senior UK national security official has warned Boris Johnson and his Cabinet. The British PM told the regular weekly Cabinet meeting at Downing Street that Ukraine’s position was “perilous”, as the Russian president was thought to want to be able to declare a victory of some sort “regardless of the human cost”. Read the full story here by Andrew Woodcock Lamiat Sabin 19 April 2022 13:00 1650368430 Chechen leader says Russia will capture Mariupol steel plant Ramzan Kadyrov – leader of the Chechnya region of Russian territory – said forces of his ally Vladimir Putin would completely take over the Azovstal steel works today (Tuesday). Archive photo of Ramzan Kadyrov Ukrainian defenders and foreign fighters have been holding out in the besieged port of Mariupol, while Russia threatened them with death if they did not lay down their weapons by noon Moscow time (9am GMT). “Today, with the help of the Almighty, we will … take over Azovstal completely”, Kadyrov said in an audio message on his Telegram channel. Lamiat Sabin 19 April 2022 12:40 1650367409 Netherlands to move embassy back to Ukraine from Poland The Dutch government reopened its embassy in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, last Saturday with a small number of staff. The embassy was originally in Kyiv and the operations would eventually return to the capital once it’s safe to do so, the Netherlands’ foreign affairs ministry said. Dutch embassy in Kyiv, which is temporarily closed It added: “By first returning to Lviv in western Ukraine with a small staff, the embassy will get a good picture of the security situation there.” The Dutch embassy in Kyiv was moved to Lviv on 22 February, two says before Vladimir Putin launched Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Staff then moved to Poland on 26 February. Several other European countries, including France, have recently announced they would move their embassies back to Kyiv. Lamiat Sabin 19 April 2022 12:23 1650366338 Russian under UK, US and Japanese sanctions say his life hasn’t changed at all Russian under UK, US and Japanese sanctions say his life hasn’t changed at all Joe Middleton 19 April 2022 12:05 1650365147 ‘Shameful’: Only a quarter of UK aid pledged to Ukraine has been delivered, UK cabinet minister admits Only around a quarter of the emergency aid the UK has promised to war-torn Ukraine has been delivered, the government has admitted. Liz Truss has been accused of a “shameful” effort to help a population under Russian assault, after acknowledging that only “up to £60m” of £220m is likely to have arrived at the last count. The foreign secretary also confirmed that the package has been swiped from the shrunken international aid budget – which it means it requires cuts to other programmes. The situation was condemned by Sarah Champion, the chair of the Commons international development committee, which received a letter from Ms Truss, writes Rob Merrick. Joe Middleton 19 April 2022 11:45 1650364171 Russian forces take Kreminna, says governor Russian forces have taken control of the city of Kreminna in eastern Ukraine, the regional governor said today. The breakthrough at Kreminna brings the Russians closer to the city of Slovyansk, which is seen as a key target in the Russian offensive. Slovyansk was seized by pro-Russian fighters in 2014, only to be retaken by Ukrainian forces months later following intense fighting. “Kreminna is under the control of the ‘Orcs’ (Russians). They have entered the city,” Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of the Luhansk region told a briefing this morning. “Our defenders had to withdraw. They have entrenched themselves in new positions and continue to fight the Russian army.” He said Russian forces had attacked “from all sides”. “It is impossible to calculate the number of dead among the civilian population. We have official statistics – about 200 dead – but in reality there are many more, “ he said, without making clear what period the estimated death toll covered. Joe Middleton 19 April 2022 11:29 1650362981 Spain’s PM set to travel to Ukrainian capital Kyiv Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez will travel to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky in the coming days, a government source said on Tuesday. Mr Sanchez follows the footsteps of several other European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, and UK prime minister Boris Johnson, who have travelled to Ukraine since the conflict began. The prime minister said on Monday Spain would reopen its embassy in Kyiv, which has been closed since Russia launched its invasion in mid-February. Joe Middleton 19 April 2022 11:09 1650362400 Putin awards medals to soldiers accused of Bucha massacre as victims buried in mass graves Russian president Vladimir Putin has awarded an honorary title to a brigade widely thought to be responsible for war crimes and mass killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Earlier this month, the Ukrainian ministry of defence intelligence directorate (SBU) identified the 64th Motor Rifle Brigade as the primary unit responsible for the horrific scenes that saw more than 350 bodies collected in the Kyiv suburb, with almost all of them shot, according to the chief of police of the capital region. Citing “mass heroism and valour” but making no mention of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the decree Putin signed Monday awarded the 64th Motorised Infantry Brigade the honorary title of Guards, writes Thomas Kingsley. Joe Middleton 19 April 2022 11:00 1650361768 Russia begins ‘new phase of the war’ as Battle for Donbas begins Russian forces attacked along a broad front in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday as the long-awaited “Battle for Donbas” got underway. Following claims by Ukrainian officials, including from President Volodymyr Zelensky, that Russia had begun “a new phase of the war” in the east, areas in the Donbas were targeted overnight and early this morning. “The occupiers made an attempt to break through our defences along nearly the entire frontline,” the general staff said in a statement early Tuesday. A “very large part of the entire Russian army is now focused on this offensive,” Zelensky said in a video address overnight. “No matter how many Russian troops they send there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves.” Thomas Kingsley has the latest. Joe Middleton 19 April 2022 10:49

