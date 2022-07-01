Ukraine latest news – live: Boris Johnson plays down Putin’s nuclear threats

Moment Russian missile hits Ukrainian shopping centre

Prime minister Boris Johnson has played down the estimated 35 nuclear threats made by president Vladimir Putin since the start his military operation – insisting instead that he would be able to overcome Ukrainian resistance by conventional means.

In an interview marking the end of the Nato summit in Spain, Mr Johnson told LBC’s Nick Ferrari : “I think it’s very, very important that we shouldn’t allow ourselves to be side-tracked by this kind of sabre-rattling.

“Because fundamentally, what Putin is trying to do is to reframe this as about Russia versus Nato.

“It’s not. It’s about his attack on an entirely innocent country, with conventional weapons, with artillery, bombardments with planes, shells and so on.

“And it’s about the Ukrainians’ right to protect themselves. That is what this is about.

“And what we had today at Nato was, yet again, the alliance being tested, being asked, being interrogated. Are we resolved? Are we determined? Will we give the Ukrainians the means to protect themselves?

“And the answer was absolutely yes and, if anything, the strength of the unity is greater than it was before.”

Show latest update 1656640854 Western leaders, including Boris Johnson, would look ‘disgusting’ topless, says Putin A thin-skinned Vladimir Putin has hit back at the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other Western leaders who mocked his tough-man topless exploits, with the Russian leader claiming they would look “disgusting” if they tried to copy him. Earlier this week, Mr Johnson jested that G7 leaders could take their clothes off to “show that we’re tougher than Putin” amid Russia-West tensions over Moscow’s military action in Ukraine. He added that we need to “show our pecs”. David Harding has more: Emily Atkinson 1 July 2022 03:00 1656637254 Watch: Ukrainian soldiers train on range of complex weapons with British Army in UK Ukrainian soldiers train on range of complex weapons with British Army in UK Emily Atkinson 1 July 2022 02:00 1656633654 Opinion: We deserve a say in the role Britain plays in Ukraine Emily Atkinson 1 July 2022 01:00 1656630702 US blocks trust which held property interest of sanctioned Russian oligarch The US treasury department has blocked a trust where sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov held a property interest. “The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced it has issued a Notification of Blocked Property to Heritage Trust, a Delaware-based trust in which OFAC-designated Russian oligarch Suleiman Abusaidovich Kerimov holds a property interest,” the Treasury Department said in a statement. The trust held assets valued at over $1 billion as of Thursday, it added. Emily Atkinson 1 July 2022 00:11 1656626400 Boris Johnson’s 2030 military spending pledge ‘feeble’, say senior Tories Boris Johnson sought to heal a cabinet rift by promising to hike defence spending to 2.5 per cent of Britain’s economic output by the end of the decade. The prime minister wrapped up the Nato summit in Madrid with a pledge that could see more than £55bn added to military budgets this decade, following Ben Wallace’s pleas for more money. However, senior Conservatives said the PM’s ambition remained “feeble” and the target too far off, given the gravity of the immediate threat from Vladimir Putin’s Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. Adam Forrest reports: Emily Atkinson 30 June 2022 23:00 1656623021 Watch: Liz Truss says Putin’s ‘rhetoric’ and its threat towards Nato should be ignored Liz Truss says Putin’s ‘rhetoric’ and its threat towards Nato should be ignored Emily Atkinson 30 June 2022 22:03 1656618340 Vladimir Putin loses his 57th colonel in just four months of war Vladimir Putin has lost another colonel – the 57th in just four months of war, as fighting intensifies in eastern Ukraine. Lieutenant Colonel Pavel Kislyakov, 40, was buried on Thursday with full military honours in his hometown in the Moscow region. Kislyakov, commander of a prestigious unit of Russian paratroopers, is the 57th known colonel to have been killed since president Putin ordered his troops to launch a “special military operation” in Ukraine. Thomas Kingsley has more: Emily Atkinson 30 June 2022 20:45 1656616840 Boris Johnson plays down Putin’s nuclear threats Boris Johnson has played down the estimated 35 nuclear threats made by president Vladimir Putin since the start his military operation – insisting instead that he would be able to overcome Ukrainian resistance by conventional means. In an interview marking the end of the Nato summit in Spain, Mr Johnson told LBC’s Nick Ferrari : “I think it’s very, very important that we shouldn’t allow ourselves to be side-tracked by this kind of sabre-rattling. “Because fundamentally, what Putin is trying to do is to reframe this as about Russia versus Nato. “It’s not. It’s about his attack on an entirely innocent country, with conventional weapons, with artillery, bombardments with planes, shells and so on. “And it’s about the Ukrainians’ right to protect themselves. That is what this is about. “And what we had today at Nato was, yet again, the alliance being tested, being asked, being interrogated. Are we resolved? Are we determined? Will we give the Ukrainians the means to protect themselves? “And the answer was absolutely yes and, if anything, the strength of the unity is greater than it was before.” Emily Atkinson 30 June 2022 20:20 1656615340 Putin can hold onto power in Russia if he backs down over Ukraine, Boris Johnson says Vladimir Putin still has a way to get out of the war in Ukraine without losing his grip on power in Moscow, Boris Johnson has suggested. He has previously been critical of Western leaders, like France’s Emmanuel Macron, who have suggested that Putin must be offered a ladder to climb down to allow him to end the conflict without losing face. Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has the story: Emily Atkinson 30 June 2022 19:55 1656613840 Russian strikes more than double in fortnight, Kyiv claims Missile strikes have more than doubled over the last fortnight, figures show. It comes a Ukrainian brigadier general said on Thursday that Moscow was using inaccurate Soviet-era missiles for more than half of the attacks. General Oleksii Hromov estimated that 68 civilian sites had been hit in the second half of this month. Emily Atkinson 30 June 2022 19:30

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ukraine latest news – live: Boris Johnson plays down Putin’s nuclear threats