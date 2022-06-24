Ukraine is officially granted EU candidate status

Ukraine has been granted EU candidacy status in an “historic” moment for the nation and a blow to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Moldova was also accepted to join the union.

Though it could take the two countries more than 10 years to qualify for membership, it is a symbolic step.

Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Putin demanded the nation should never be allowed to join Nato. He has insisted that he is unfazed by Ukraine’s EU application, as it is not a “military pact”.

