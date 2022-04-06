Ukraine: Husky reunited with owner in war-torn Bucha after being rescued

A husky dog has been reunited with its owner after being rescued from war-torn Bucha by Belarusian troops.

In touching footage shared on social media, the pup can be seen bounding towards her male owner, who is delighted to finally be reunited.

According to reports, the dog was rescued by a Belarusian battalion fighting against Russia’s invasion.

“A little positivity in these difficult times… As long as some treat people like animals, we are fighting for the lives of not only humans but every animal,” Belwarriors, the account that shared the video, wrote.

