Ukraine foreign minister says Bucha atrocities are ‘the tip of the iceberg’ of Russia war crimes

Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that the killings in Bucha are the “tip of the iceberg” of Russia‘s war crimes.

Speaking at a press conference in Warsaw with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Monday (4 April), Kuleba said that the “horrors” in Bucha and other towns and cities demanded G7 and EU sanctions.

“I can tell you without exaggeration but with great sorrow that the situation in Mariupol is much worse compared to what we’ve seen in Bucha and other towns and villages nearby Kyiv,” Kuleba said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.