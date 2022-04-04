Ukraine foreign minister invites countries still supporting Russia’s ‘war machine’ to visit Bucha

Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has invited countries still supporting Russia‘s ‘war machine’ to visit Bucha.Speaking at a press conference in Warsaw on Monday, Kuleba said that people who were still buying Russian gas, oil and coal should visit Bucha.”I invite all of them to visit without any delay. To visit a small village and stand in front of a mass grave… If you have doubts, reluctance, or arguments about the need to keep doing business with Russia, go to Bucha first and then talk to me,” Kuleba said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.