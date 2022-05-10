Emergency services have shared footage of the moment they resuscitated a cat that was rescued from a burning building in Ukraine.

According to the State Emergency Service, the pet was found by rescuers who were extinguishing a fire in a five-storey residential block after Russian shelling.

In a video posted on social media, the cat’s head is moistened with water while firefighters help it breathe using compressed air.

Last month, a puppy was pulled from the rubble of a destroyed building and reunited with its owner by rescuers in Mykhailivka.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ukraine: Firefighters resuscitate cat rescued from building after Russian shelling