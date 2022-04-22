Ukraine: Evidence of war crimes ‘beyond comprehension’ handed to Metropolitan Police

British police are assessing around 50 allegations of war crimes in Ukraine, after receiving graphic footage that a senior officer said was “beyond comprehension”.

The Metropolitan Police is continuing to call for material as they gather evidence in support of the International Criminal Court’s ongoing investigation.

It said specialist officers and detectives were assessing the referrals made so far and expect to receive more.

Although the investigation stretches back to November 2013, Scotland Yard said the majority of allegations relate to incidents since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February “and specifically what appear to be attacks against the civilian population”.

Detective Chief Superintendent Dominic Murphy, head of operations for the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, told the PA news agency: “What we’re seeing is incredibly harrowing, beyond comprehension.

“In not far off 17 years in counterterrorism, (it is) some of the worst possible footage you could imagine seeing.”

The material and testimonies gathered are being tested to a UK evidential standard before being passed onwards, as police continue to speak to Ukrainian communities in the UK.

“This is to make sure anyone here in the UK who has received direct evidence of potential war crimes knows that this can be reported to us, but also to make sure that anyone affected by these terrible events can also be given the support and help that they might need,” Det Ch Supt Murphy said.

“We’ve had around 50 referrals into us and we expect that number to grow over the coming weeks as more and more people who fled from Ukraine arrive here in the UK.”

He urged families who have volunteered to host Ukrainian refugees to let anyone who may have witnessed war crimes know how to contact them.

The renewed appeal came as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said evidence of war crimes was mounting.

Michelle Bachelet warned that international humanitarian law had been “tossed aside”, adding: “The scale of summary executions of civilians in areas previously occupied by Russian forces are also emerging.”

The UN said Russian armed forces have indiscriminately shelled and bombed populated areas, killing civilians and destroying infrastructure in potential war crimes.

Two children who fled Ukraine start their first day at school in the UK

Its monitors have also documented indiscriminate weapon use causing civilian casualties and damage by Ukrainian armed forces.

The UN has verified 2,345 civilian deaths and almost 3,000 more injuries since 24 February.

It estimates that at least 3,000 more civilians have died because they couldn’t get medical care, and allegations of sexual violence by Russian soldiers are increasing.

In an intelligence update on the war in Ukraine issued on Friday morning, the Ministry of Defence said Russian forces were attempting to “contain Ukrainian resistance” in the city of Mariupol, while heavy fighting continues in Donbas.

The mayor of Mariupol made a new appeal for the “full evacuation” of the city, which Vladimir Putin says is now controlled by Russian forces.

Vadym Boichenko said around 100,000 people remained in the city, where heavy bombardment and siege has left them without electricity, heating or water.

The Metropolitan Police are seeking evidence from people who are currently in the UK. It can include messages, images or videos sent from Ukraine by friends and relatives.

Investigators are also looking to speak to people who may have witnessed or been a victim of a war crime and have since travelled to the UK.

They are not seeking information from the general public highlighting what they have seen in the news or online.

Anyone with information can report it here https://www.met.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/war-crimes/af/report-a-war-crime/

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Ukraine: Evidence of war crimes ‘beyond comprehension’ handed to Metropolitan Police