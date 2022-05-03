Ukraine: Evacuations from Mariupol steel plant begin

People sheltering in a steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, have finally begun to evacuate after a brief ceasefire over the weekend.

Approximately 100 people left the Azovstal steel plant on Sunday (1 May) and travelled to Zaporizhzhia.

They were expected to arrive on Monday (2 May) but the mayor of Mariupol Sergei Orlov told the BBC that they probably would not arrive on time. It has not been confirmed if the full group has reached the city.

Hundreds of people still remain trapped in the steel works.

