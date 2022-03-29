Ukraine: Drone footage shows damage to Kharkiv and Trostyanets after Russian shelling

Drone footage shows the devastating damage shelling has caused in Kharkiv and Trostyanets.

While the fighting on the ground looks increasingly like a stalemate, with Russia and Ukraine trading control of Trostyanets, a town in the east, the damage of aerial bombardment is clear to see.

Buildings have been reduced to rubble, while dozens of destroyed army vehicles, including tanks and heavy artillery, have been left abandoned by the retreating Russian forces after they lost control of the area.

Meanwhile, in the besieged northeastern city of Kharkiv, a similar picture remains on the ground.

