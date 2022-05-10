Ukraine destroys Vladimir Putin’s ‘parade boat’, armed forces claim

Posted on May 10, 2022 0

Ukraine’s armed forces claim they have destroyed Vladimir Putin’s special “parade boat”, which he uses to inspect his naval fleets.

A Raptor-class patrol vessel was reportedly obliterated by a laser-guided bomb during a drone near Snake Island in the Black Sea.

“We received information that one of the destroyed boats of the Raptor type in the Snake Island area was Putin’s parade boat,” the Ukraine Now Telegram channel wrote.

It’s believed the president’s vessel, which previously featured in military parades, is “distinguished by the white colour of its hull”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Ukraine destroys Vladimir Putin’s ‘parade boat’, armed forces claim