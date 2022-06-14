Ukraine dealing with ‘absolute evil’ of Russian invasion, Zelensky says

Posted on June 14, 2022 0

Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested Ukraine are facing the “absolute evil” of Russia‘s invasion, after claiming another child has been killed by Russian shelling.

“Today it became known about the death of another child caused by Russian shelling in Donbas, in the Luhansk region,” the president said.

“This is it: A six-year-old boy on Moskovska Street is also, as it turned out, a dangerous enemy for the Russian Federation. We are dealing with absolute evil.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Ukraine dealing with ‘absolute evil’ of Russian invasion, Zelensky says