Ukraine: Actions of Russian troops in Bucha ‘not far short of genocide’, says Boris Johnson

Posted on April 7, 2022 0

Boris Johnson has said the actions of Russian forces in Bucha don’t “look far short of genocide”.

Speaking during a visit to a hospital in Welwyn Garden City, the Prime Minister said he was confident there would be more international sanctions imposed on Vladimir Putin’s regime.

“I’m afraid when you look at what’s happening in Bucha, the revelations that we are seeing from what Putin has done in Ukraine doesn’t look far short of genocide to me,” he said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Ukraine: Actions of Russian troops in Bucha ‘not far short of genocide’, says Boris Johnson