Ukraine accuses Russia of burying thousands of people in mass graves outside Mariupol

Ukraine has accused Russia of burying bodies in a mass grave in Manhush, a town just outside Mariupol.

Satellite images released by Maxar Technologies show a number of plots increasing over time. Maxar said that there were more than 200 mass graves in the images, next to an existing cemetery.

Mariupol’s mayor, Vadym Boychenko, accused Russians of “hiding their military crimes,” and said they were seeking to conceal the slaughter taking place in the city by burying civilians in the graves.

