UK weather: Temperatures to hit 18C as sunny spells continue after Easter heatwave

Temperatures will linger in the mid-teens for much of the UK this weekend following the hottest day of the year so far on Good Friday.

Swathes of England woke up to clouds on Friday morning, which forecasters said would clear in Scotland and northern England but remain in the south, with some showers expected in the south and southwest.

Temperatures may rise to 15C in London, with highs of 18C or 19C in parts of South Wales and the West Midlands. But forecasters said it will feel cooler along the eastern coast of England and Scotland, with temperatures struggling to get above 12C or 13C in Newcastle.

The weather will remain largely unchanged into the weekend, with most of the country seeing mostly fine and dry conditions with some sunny spells, Met Office spokesperson Richard Miles said. Temperatures may reach 18C in London on Saturday and Sunday.

People on pedalos move along the river Avon by St Nicholas’ Park in Warwick last weekend

“Temperatures may trend down a bit as we go into next week,” he added. “There won’t be a whole lot of rain around over the weekend although some showers are possible.

“Tomorrow, there will be some more concentrated rain in the south of England as a feature moves up the Channel, but that will clear from the southwest by Sunday morning.

“Everywhere else will be largely dry and fine.”

People enjoy the good weather at Bournemouth Beach in Dorset last Saturday

The conditions will feel much cooler than last weekend, when the mercury hit 23.4C in central London on Good Friday – the hottest day of the year so far.

The previous high for the year was 20.8C, which was recorded in March.

The warm weather was not limited to the capital, with the mercury reaching the high teens in northern areas including Yorkshire and parts of Scotland.

Many parts of the country basked in glorious sunshine, clear skies and warm weather, while parts of southwest England and western Wales were cloudy throughout the day.

