UK weather news – live: Snow hits as far south as London during -6C Arctic freeze as ice warning issued

UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

A blast of icy Arctic air has seen snow blanket parts of Britain, with flurries reported as far south as London, prompting warnings of travel disruption.

After overnight temperatures dropped as low as -6C in Scotland, much of the UK remained in sub-zero conditions on Thursday morning, with the mercury forecast to sit at 0C in St Alban’s, -3C in Derry and and -2C in Glasgow.

Predicting hail, sleet and snow across the country, the Met Office has issued multiple weather alerts for ice on Thursday and Friday stretching the length of the UK, warning of the potential for injury and, in southeast England, disruption on rail and road networks due to ice and possibly snow.

There were already reports of long queues on the M62 near Greater Manchester on Thursday, with the icy conditions blamed for multiple accidents reported on the A61 in Derbyshire.

Motorists were urged to take care where necessary, while several councils in northeast England introduced severe weather emergency protocols, including services to help people who are sleeping rough try to stay safe.

Show latest update 1648730364 Here are some of the latest photographs of the today’s snowfall in the UK: Terry Smith, 57, from Coventry who is undertaking the coast to coast route, which he started from Whitehaven in Cumbria, hits snow in Allenheads, in the Pennines to the north of Weardale in Northumberland A horse in a snowy field in Outlane village in Kirklees, West Yorkshire A person dives into the sea next to the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth, an area blanketed in snow this morning Emily Atkinson 31 March 2022 13:39 1648729524 Wintry spell expected to last until Monday at least, says Met Office The wintry chill is expected to prevail across the UK for the next four days at least, according to Met Office predictions. On Friday, Brits are in store for sunny spells and further biting showers, most frequently along parts of the north and east coasts. Forecasters also said a more organised area of rain is likely to affect parts of western Scotland and Northern Ireland. The outlook for Saturday to Monday is not too dissimilar, with wintry showers expected to wash over the country before temperatures inch higher into Sunday and Monday – which will bring with it cloudy and wet spells. Emily Atkinson 31 March 2022 13:25 1648728150 ‘Fair amount of sunshine’ expected this weekend With memories of 20C sunshine just a few days ago still strong in the minds of many, forecasts suggest brighter weather is again on the horizon for this weekend. “Showers will become less frequent, but still with the chance of some wintry showers affecting the east coast and the North Sea coast in particular through Saturday”, Met Office meteorologist Matty Box said. “There should be a fair amount of sunshine as well with sunny spells in between.” Andy Gregory 31 March 2022 13:02 1648727190 Snow reported across England this morning Here are some more clips and images of the snow this morning from social media: Andy Gregory 31 March 2022 12:46 1648726290 Thunder and further snow forecast for this afternoon Despite the weather set to heat up a little this afternoon, further snow is expected in some areas – and potentially some thunder. According to the Met Office, the afternoon will be bright and cold in most parts, with blustery winds and spells of sunshine, despite some showers which at times will fall as hail and snow. Andy Gregory 31 March 2022 12:31 1648725215 Temperatures to rise to 8C in London today despite snow Despite the flurries of snow experienced in London this morning, temperatures in the capital – and elsewhere – are expected to rise as high as 8C later today. Indeed, the Met Office forecast paints a slightly milder picture across much of the UK this afternoon, with climes of 8C predicted along the south coast and in Belfast, and temperatures expected to reach just 1C shy of that in Stranraer and Tiree. However, conditions are again expected to plunge back to freezing in many parts of the country tonight. Andy Gregory 31 March 2022 12:13 1648724109 Here are a few images of the snow in England captured by photojournalists this morning: Snow falls during a photocall at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham (Zac Goodwin/PA Wire) Snowy fields in Saddleworth near Oldham (Danny Lawson/PA Wire) Snow blankets the village of Pole Moor, Kirklees (Danny Lawson/PA) Andy Gregory 31 March 2022 11:55 1648723013 Three traffic accidents reported on same road in Derbyshire Snow and ice on the A61 led to three separate crashes, according to the Derby Roads Policing Unit. Nobody was injured in the accidents, police said. Andy Gregory 31 March 2022 11:36 1648722873 Motorists in northeast England urged to give gritters space on roads Gritters were out in force overnight as temperatures plummeted. National Highways urged motorists in northeast England to take care if travelling on Thursday morning, writing on Twitter: “We have gritting resources out on all our routes in the North East. “They have been treating and ploughing as needed since 10pm last night and continue to work to clear any lying snow. Please give them space to work and take care if out and about this morning.” Andy Gregory 31 March 2022 11:34 1648722235 Snow reported as far south as London While the heaviest of the snow appears to have fallen in northern England, there have been reports of flurries hitting as far south as the capital. And in its current forecast for London and southeast England, the Met Office warns of “blustery wintry showers for many through the day”, with “hail, sleet and further brief snow in places”. Here are some of the reports of snow from Londoners on Twitter, including Eastern Eye reporter Sophie Wallace: Andy Gregory 31 March 2022 11:23

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link UK weather news - live: Snow hits as far south as London during -6C Arctic freeze as ice warning issued