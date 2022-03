UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

A blast of icy Arctic air has seen snow blanket parts of Britain, with flurries reported as far south as London, prompting warnings of travel disruption.

After overnight temperatures dropped as low as -6C in Scotland, much of the UK remained in sub-zero conditions on Thursday morning, with the mercury forecast to sit at 0C in St Alban’s, -3C in Derry and and -2C in Glasgow.

Predicting hail, sleet and snow across the country, the Met Office has issued multiple weather alerts for ice on Thursday and Friday stretching the length of the UK, warning of the potential for injury and, in southeast England, disruption on rail and road networks.

There were already reports of long queues on the M62 near Greater Manchester on Thursday, with the icy conditions blamed for multiple accidents reported on the A61 in Derbyshire.

Motorists were urged to take care where necessary, while several councils in northeast England introduced severe weather emergency protocols, including services to help people who are sleeping rough try to stay safe.

Show latest update 1648720091 Good morning, we’ll be using this blog to provide you with live updates on the latest weather in the UK. Andy Gregory 31 March 2022 10:48

Source Link UK weather news - live: Snow blankets parts of Britain during -6C Arctic freeze as ice warning issued