UK weather: Met Office issues thunderstorm alert in England and Wales

Posted on June 30, 2022 0

A thunderstorm warning has been issued across parts of England and Wales.

Areas in the South West, Midlands and Wales have been told to expect heavy showers, lightning and hail on Thursday.

