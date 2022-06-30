A thunderstorm warning has been issued across parts of England and Wales.

Areas in the South West, Midlands and Wales have been told to expect heavy showers, lightning and hail on Thursday.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link UK weather: Met Office issues thunderstorm alert in England and Wales