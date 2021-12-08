UK weather – live: Storm Barra ‘weather bomb’ brings gales, blizzards and more wind warnings

A fallen tree blocks the A702 near Coulter in South Lanarkshire as Storm Barra hits the UK (Jane Barlow/PA)

Storm Barra is expected to bring ice, wind and rain – which could cause flooding for parts of the UK on Wednesday.

The UK faces day two of the devastating storm which battered parts of the nation and Ireland with a “weather bomb” of snow, rain and 68mph winds and is set to bring more disruption.

The storm has brought gales and blizzards to the worst affected areas in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Around 38,000 homes remain without power in the Republic of Ireland late on Tuesday evening and some may not be reconnected for a number of days.

The “weather bomb” is set to continue today with some 66 flood alerts issued across the country including 11 warnings for England including Hartlepool and Sunderland in the North East, Bournemouth and Weymouth in south, and parts of the Cumbrian coast.

Met Office forecasters said Storm Barra is not expected to cause as much chaos as Storm Arwen.

Spokesperson Nicky Maxey said: “We are not expecting the impacts of Barra to be as bad as we saw with Arwen. Storm Barra will bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to many parts of the UK today.”

Show latest update 1638950743 Storm Barra ‘weather bomb’ forces schools to shut as snow and 68mph winds batter UK Storm Barra has battered parts of the UK and Ireland with a “weather bomb” of snow, rain and 68mph winds and is set to bring more disruption. The storm has brought gales and blizzards to the worst affected areas in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Around 38,000 homes remain without power in the Republic of Ireland late on Tuesday evening and some may not be reconnected for a number of days. Our reporter Lamiat Sabin has the full report below: Thomas Kingsley 8 December 2021 08:05 1638950662 Welcome Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Storm Barra affecting large parts of the UK. We bring you the latest updates from day two of this weather event. Thomas Kingsley 8 December 2021 08:04

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link UK weather – live: Storm Barra ‘weather bomb’ brings gales, blizzards and more wind warnings