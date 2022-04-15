It’s the hottest day of the year so far, the Met Office has confirmed – and it’s going to get warmer as the Easter weekend continues.

The forecaster said the mercury had hit 22C in St James’s Park in London today, adding that it expected the temperature to climb even further over the next few hours.

Previously the Met Office advised sun-seekers to “make the most of the weekend” for Easter activities as “Monday is looking at more average temperatures and wetter”.

More follows….

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link UK weather: Hottest day of year so far as Britons bask in 22C heat - and it’s going to get warmer