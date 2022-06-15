UK weather: Britons swelter in 28C heat on hottest day of the year

Britons have sweltered in the hottest day of the year, marking the start of a heatwave with temperatures expected to soar to 34C on Friday.

Temperatures on Wednesday reached 28C in parts of London, and parts of the southeast were exceptionally hot.

The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office issued a Level 3 heat-health alert – the second-highest on a scale of 0-4 – for London, east of England and the southeast, with a level 1 alert in place for northern England.

The 28C recorded at St James’s Park in central London makes it the hottest day of the year so far, eclipsing the 27.5C set in mid-May at Heathrow.

Parts of the UK were forecast to be warmer than Greek Islands Santorini, Mykonos and Zakynthos – as well as Los Angeles and parts of Barbados.

Charity Age UK is urging elderly people to take precautions

Greg Dewhurst, a Met Office forecaster, said: “The vast majority of England and Wales will see a lovely day on Wednesday, though slightly different in Northern Ireland and Scotland, which will see cloud and showers.

“It will be very warm in the South East in particular, with the temperature hitting a high of 28C, which would make it the warmest day of the year so far.

“This will then be surpassed on Thursday, with the mercury rising again to around 29C before reaching 33C and even 34C on Friday.

“So it’s going to be very warm as we move into the later part of the week.”

Forecasters have said some parts of England may experience a heatwave later this week, though it is likely to be short-lived.

On the four-level heat-health alert scale, which is designed to help healthcare workers manage through periods of extreme temperatures, level 1 is the lowest warning and is the minimum state of vigilance used during the summer months.

Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UKHSA, said: “During periods of hot weather it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable, such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions.

The government has issued a health warning ahead of the incoming warm weather

“Make sure to look out for signs of heat exhaustion and follow our simple health advice to beat the heat.”

Charity Age UK is urging elderly people to take some simple precautions, particularly if they have breathing problems or a heart condition.

Caroline Abrahams, of the charity, said: “Older people can be at risk of dehydration and overheating when it gets hot, especially if they live somewhere that is hard to keep cool, so it’s a good idea to let people know if you have any concerns about yourself, especially if you live alone.

“For the rest of us, checking in on older relatives and neighbours is a nice idea – for example, you may have an extra fan you can lend, and the offer of an ice cream when it is sweltering will usually be appreciated too.

“Taking simple steps to keep cool during the hottest parts of the day is a good idea.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link UK weather: Britons swelter in 28C heat on hottest day of the year