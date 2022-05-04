UK weather: Britons set to bask in mini-heatwave as temperatures soar to 23C

The UK is set to swelter in a mid-May heatwave as temperatures are expected to soar from the weekend onwards.

The Met Office has said that the springtime heat won’t be far off from popular European holiday destinations, as the mercury surges into the 20s.

Meteorologist Marco Petagna said the weather could get “very warm” later this month, peaking at around 23C in the south of England.

“Temperatures are several degrees above where they should be at this time of year,” he said.

He added there was a “small chance” that temperatures could rise into the mid-twenties, meaning a “brief” heatwave.

Temperatures are set to soar into the 20s this month (Met Office )

It comes after a pleasant April that has seen average maximum temperatures above normal for the month, with showers few and far between.

The UK had around a third less rainfall than its average for the month, according to the Met Office, with England and Wales the driest UK nations.

Southern England was particularly dry, the forecaster said, with just 36 per cent of its average rainfall.

The hottest temperature this year so far was on Good Friday in St James’ Park, London, where the Met Office recorded a high of 23.4C.

“High pressure has been the prime influence of UK weather in April 2022, bringing with it a good period of calm and settled weather,” Dr Mark McCarthy, of the National Climate Information Centre, said.

April also saw more days of air frost than February – an average of 5.9 days compared to 5.4 days during the second month of the year.

It is only the sixth time April has been frostier than either January of February since 1961.

The hottest day of the year so far was in April, when it reached 23.4C (Getty Images)

Met Office 5-day forecast

Outbreaks of rain across northern and western parts will move southeastwards, turning showery and heavy in places with some hail and thunder across central and eastern areas this afternoon. Becoming drier and brighter in the west.

Showers soon clearing the far southeast. Skies clearing, allowing it to turn chilly, with a few fog patches forming in the southwest. Cloudy and damp in the far northwest.

Dry across England and Wales with plenty of warm sunshine, especially in the south and east. Cloudier across Northern Ireland and Scotland with some rain and drizzle at times.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:

Band of rain, locally heavy, moves southeast across the UK Friday, thereafter settled weather following for the weekend. Warm or very warm, especially in the south.

Source Link UK weather: Britons set to bask in mini-heatwave as temperatures soar to 23C