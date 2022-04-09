UK to send 120 armoured vehicles to Ukraine after PM meets Zelensky

The UK has vowed to send 120 armoured vehicles to Ukraine following a meeting between Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

Downing Street said Britain would also dispatch a new anti-ship missile systems to support the country against the Russian invasion.

