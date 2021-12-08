British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no U.K. government minister will attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, calling it “effectively” a diplomatic boycott.

Johnson was asked in the House of Commons whether the U.K. will join the United States Australia and Lithuania in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games.

He said he opposed boycotts involving athletes but that Britain would effectively be boycotting the Olympics diplomatically.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link UK to 'effectively' boycott Beijing Winter Olympics