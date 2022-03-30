People in the UK spent a record amount on video games in 2021 – beating the previous high set during the first lockdown of the Covid-19 pandemic, new figures show.

According to industry body Ukie and its UK Consumer Games Market Valuation, the games market grew 1.9% to £7.16 billion last year.

The growth was driven by console sales – which reached £1.13 billion – due in part to ongoing demand for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch OLED edition which was launched last year, and virtual reality headsets.

Ukie said hardware sales of virtual reality headsets rose by 42% in 2021 to reach £183 million.

In contrast to increases in hardware sales, gaming software revenue dropped slightly compared to 2020, which Ukie suggested was due to a limited number of major gaming releases in 2021 compared to 2020 when a number of high-profile titles, including Animal Crossing New Horizons, were launched.

“The UK consumer games market has consolidated effectively following significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ukie chief executive Jo Twist said.

“The UK is a nation that loves its video games and we should be proud of the positive contribution this sector makes to the economy, to our culture and to wider society.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link UK spending on video games reached record amounts in 2021