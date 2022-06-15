More than 440 people were rescued trying to cross the English Channel on Tuesday – the same day the UK pulled its first Rwanda deportation flight.

This was the highest number to make an attempt on the same day in two months.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link UK rescued 444 migrants from the English Channel crossing as Rwanda deportation flight cancelled