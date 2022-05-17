UK records hottest day of 2022 as temperatures reach 27.5C

The UK has recorded its hottest day of 2022 after temperatures reached 27.5C in the southeast on Tuesday afternoon.

The highest temperature was recorded at Heathrow, the Met Office said.

More follows…

