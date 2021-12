The UK has recorded the highest daily total of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, as the Omicron variant spreads.

Official figures show there had been 78,610 new cases recorded as of 9am on Wednesday.

It is the highest figure announced since mass testing began in summer last year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to hold a press conference from Downing Street later on Wednesday.

