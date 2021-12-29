UK records 183,037 new Covid cases in 24 hours as surge accelerates

Covid cases have continued to surge across the UK with over 183,000 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

The figures released by the government on Wednesday afternoon set a new record for the pandemic, breaking the one set yesterday by over 50,000.

The numbers include several days worth of figures from Northern Ireland, which were backlogged over the holiday – but still set a record without them.

The government said a further 57 people have died within 28 days of a positive test, bringing the rolling seven-day total to 516.

Boris Johnson warned this morning that the more infectious Omicron variant was causing significant problems, but has so far resisted imposing new social distancing measures ahead of New Year.

The variant is thought by scientists to be milder than previous incarnations of the virus, but it is not clear exactly to what extent – or how many of the record number of people being infected will end up in hospital or dying.

Ministers are focusing on their Covid booster programme, which they hope will head off the surge and prevent deaths and serious illness. Mr Johnson said this morning that in some wards as many as 90 per cent of people in intensive care were unvaccinated.

No new restrictions were imposed over the Christmas period, with people free to see their families but the government urging caution.

According to separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics there have been a total of 173,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

More follows…

