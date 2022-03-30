UK ready to ‘go up a gear’ in military support for Ukrainians defending Mariupol, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has told MPs that Britain is looking at “going up a gear” in its military assistance to Ukraine.

The prime minister said the UK was looking into potentially supplying armoured vehicles to help relieve the besieged city of Mariupol.

Speaking to the House of Commons Liaison Committee, Johnson said that the UK and its Western allies need to undertake a “total rethink” of the way that Ukraine and other former Soviet states are protected from Russian aggression, ensuring that they are so fortified with Nato weapons.

