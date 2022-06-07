The UK will abandon attempts to remain part of the £80bn Horizon Europe science programme if last-gasp talks this week fail, a minister is warning.

George Freeman said “time is running out” to rescue participation and argued the government will have “no choice” but to launch its own scheme without a quickfire breakthrough.

The move would alarm scientific leaders – who fear the loss of pooling talent and ideas to achieve breakthroughs – although many are now resigned to it as better than the current stalemate.

Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal was meant to keep the UK in Horizon, with £15bn of funding over six years, but his plans to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol have blocked talks.

Now Mr Freeman is heading to Brussels on Wednesday, warning the plug will be pulled unless “a last round of talks” succeed.

“The continued blocking of the UK from the flagship European research programmes that we negotiated to remain in is deeply problematic. We can’t let UK researchers be sidelined,” he said.

The UK would “remain active research partners”, but Mr Freeman added: “We will have no choice but to launch a bold, global alternative to Horizon.”

Source Link UK ready to abandon £80bn Horizon Europe science programme, minister warns