UK rail strikes: What are the reasons behind the walk-out?

June 8, 2022

As many as 50,000 rail workers will strike on 21, 23 and 25 June, the RMT union have announced.

Union bosses identified three main issues with current workplace standards for their members – namely pay, redundancy and safety concerns.

The strike is expected to wreak havoc on Glastonbury festival, as well as commuters in what will be ‘the biggest outbreak of industrial action in the UK since 1989’.

Boris Johnson called the decision to strike ‘reckless and wanton’, with another source inside No.10 branding the unions ‘selfish and irresponsible’.

