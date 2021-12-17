UK rail fares to rise by 3.8% next year amid cost of living crisis

Boris Johnson’s government has announced that Britain’s rail fares will rise by 3.8 per cent from March 2022.

The Department for Transport (DfT) confirmed on Friday that rail companies will be allowed to hike prices, despite the mounting of cost living crisis faced by families across the country.

It comes as the costs of fuel, clothing and food soar, with changes to the energy price cap expected to raise gas and electricity bills further in April.

Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris said capping rail fares in line with inflation by tying it to the Retail Price Index (RPI) seen in July “strikes a fair balance”.

He claimed the increase would mean “we can continue to invest records amounts into a more modern, reliable railway, ease the burden on taxpayers and protect passengers from the highest RPI in years”.

The cost of train travel normally increases on the first working day of every year – but has been pushed back until March. The increase is below the current RPI measure of inflation, which has soared to 7.1 per cent.

Mr Heaton-Harris said delaying until March next year would “offer people the chance to save money by renewing their fares at last year’s price”.

The minister said: “That includes the 100,000 people who are already making savings with cheaper and more convenient flexible season tickets.”

Andy Bagnall, director general of industry body the Rail Delivery Group representing the train companies, welcomed the government’s decision.

“We know the railway must not take more than its fair share from the taxpayer – which is why the rail industry is working to create a financially sustainable and more passenger-focused service that will both keep costs down long-term and attract people back to the train,” said Mr Bagnall.

The DfT also announced the Book with Confidence scheme will be extended until 31 March. This allows passengers to change their travel plans up until the night before departure, or cancel their tickets and receive a refund in the form of rail vouchers.

