UK medical students use VR headsets to train on holographic patients in world-first

Medical students in Cambridge are the first in the world to learn with holographic patients.

Students at Addenbrooke’s Hospital are using a training system called HoloScenarios, which enables teaching and learning with life-like holograms, accessible from anywhere in the world.

The ground-breaking technique sees doctors-to-be don mixed-reality headsets, which enables them to see each other while also interacting with multilayered, medically accurate virtual patients.

Those studying at the University of Cambridge are set to complete several modules using the technology, focusing on respiratory, cardiology and neurological emergencies.

