The number of people suspected to be living with long Covid has risen to a record high of two million, new figures show.

Estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggest that, as of 1 May, around 3.1 per cent of the population were suffering from persistent symptoms after becoming infected with coronavirus.

This includes 826,000 who have had long Covid for at least a year – up from 791,000 in April.

More to follow

